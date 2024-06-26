Lydiard Street will survive after Regent closure: mayor

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with your morning news.
As Ballarat comes to terms with the Regent Cinemas' sudden closure, mayor Des Hudson told reporter Adam Spencer there are still vibrant businesses in the Lydiard Street precinct and council can try to generate more foot traffic through events to bring people in.
"I don't think one particular business is the sole heartbeat of the entire street," he said.
What do you think? Have your say, here.
We also dug into our archives and found photos from the early days of Regent Cinemas. They go as far back as the first program from the theatre's opening in 1928.
You can see that, and read about its history, here.
In other news, the former owners of the Ballarat Gold Mine have been sentenced by a court for failing to meet their obligations with the Earth Resources Regulator.
Alex Dalziel reports the charges were laid against Balmaine Gold Pty Ltd, the company which formerly owned the mine, and three of its former officers, Jiajia Yao, Liang Yao and former director Xu Li.
And in sport, Central Highlands Football League expert David Brehaut reveals Daylesford is planning to have veteran Michael Cummings and Tasmanian-based Jake Briggs back for Saturday's top-of-the table encounter with Bungaree.
Plus, don't miss his chat with Carngham-Linton forward Brody Benson, who kicked 11 goals in the Saints' win over Buninyong at Snake Valley. You can see it on TikTok, here.
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
