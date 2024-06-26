'Abomination', 'shameful', 'bewildered': Councillors to oppose train station project

Multiple City of Ballarat councillors have slammed the Victorian Government's Ballarat train station redevelopment plan, and will explore ways to oppose the project.
Speaking during public question time at the June 26, 2024, council meeting, councillor Mark Harris said the plans were an "abomination".
"It is the absolute worst thing I can think of in preserving our historic fabric in my lifetime, if it goes ahead," he said.
"We do need to move fast with this, the consultation so far has been farcical, absolutely farcical.
"I think we better give some assurance to our community that we're trying to fight against state government, and the farcical consultations that they go ahead with."
The overhaul of the station, which was announced at the start of June, proposes to build a new pedestrian-friendly overpass at the eastern end of the platforms.
Renders for the project depict a white bridge with white cladding, which will include a "degree of transparency" to "maintain view lines from the inside and outside" the building.
The bridge will also include a pair of lifts, which will improve accessibility for people with disabilities.
Councillor Amy Johnson said it was important the station was upgraded to improve accessibility issues, but there were better ways this could be done.
She said she hoped the state government would now listen to negative feedback regarding the plan, unlike when the heritage gates were removed from the level crossing.
"The station precinct is over 160-years-old, and I think it's absolutely shameful that these designs have been put out to the public for feedback," she said.
"I think it's embarrassing that someone thought that people in the community would actually approve of this particular design."
"Our member for Wendouree Juliana Addison said the designs respect the heritage values of the station precinct, I don't think anything could be further from the truth."
During discussions, multiple ways to oppose the project were outlined, which included calling a special meeting of the city's heritage advisory committee, before the deadline for submissions is reached in early July.
Councillor Daniel Moloney queried this short consultation period and said the council should attempt to have it extended.
"The train station is 160-years-old, I'm a bit bewildered as to why we need to respond within days, the station's old, we should take time to come up with a considered outcome," he said.
Other councillors who voiced concerns over the designs were Samantha McIntosh and Ben Taylor.
Cr McIntosh said she wanted the council to formulate a view on the proposed plans, which could then be put to the minister.
She also said she had heard several ideas from members of the public which were "far more" respectful than the state government's plan.
"We need to make it very clear that there are community experts that have wonderful ideas that would cost nowhere near $50 million," she said.
"Just because there's a short time frame [on consultation], it shouldn't exclude the most amazing proposals we've seen from some.
"As a voice on the behalf of the community, we need to find that forum to make sure that their voices are heard with respect and effect."
