The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

'Abomination', 'shameful', 'bewildered': Councillors to oppose train station project

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 27 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian Government released artist impressions of a proposed overpass for Ballarat train station in June, 2024. Picture supplied
The Victorian Government released artist impressions of a proposed overpass for Ballarat train station in June, 2024. Picture supplied

Multiple City of Ballarat councillors have slammed the Victorian Government's Ballarat train station redevelopment plan, and will explore ways to oppose the project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.