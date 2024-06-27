Roads, rates, rubbish: What is the council's most maligned service in 2024?

Residents have voiced dissatisfaction with the Ballarat's roads as part of an annual survey, with the council's overall performance also rating below average compared to the rest of the state.
The 2024 Local Government Community Satisfaction Survey polled 800 residents on the City of Ballarat's performance, with results released in the June 26, 2024, council meeting agenda.
In terms of overall performance, City of Ballarat received an index score of 51 out of 100, which was three points below the statewide average of 54.
This was the same score the city received the previous year, and two points lower than it scored in 2022.
The council's worst performing area was sealed local roads, which received an index score of 33.
This is part of a declining trend, which has seen satisfaction with the council's roads drop each year since 2022.
Speaking at the council meeting, City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the survey was a "fairly crude way" of measuring satisfaction.
He also said the quality of roads was a state-wide issue, but was something the council was trying to address.
"Do we want to make sure we are improving our services, absolutely," he said.
"We have an obligation to deliver the best possible service to the community we can.
"People just want to get from point A to point B as safely as possible, we are investing a significant amount of money in our budget into roads, almost 30 per cent."
This investment by council will be further boosted by the federal government, which has promised to provide $13 million of funding to improve Ballarat's roads.
One route the City of Ballarat could improve is Dowling Road in Mitchell Park, which residents claim is "extremely dangerous".
This road is increasingly used as it provides a direct link to the Western Freeway from growing areas such as Lucas.
In May, the City of Ballarat told The Courier there were no plans to seal Dowling Road, but re-grading works would take place in the near future.
In other services, the area which received the highest performance was waste management, with an index score of 63, while consultation and engagement and community decisions received 48 and 46 respectively.
The age group which was the most satisfied with the council's performance was 18 to 34-year-olds, while people in North Ward were the most satisfied area.
Those aged 50 to 64 were the least satisfied with the council's performance, as were people located in South Ward.
