Hurting your health: The physical effects of stress on the body

Stress affects people in all age brackets and demographics, becoming an accepted fact of contemporary reality. The American Psychological Association(APA) reports that a high percentage of Americans claim they always or most of the time experience high levels of stress.
Stress in moderation can be a motivator, but over long periods, it initiates different health problems. Chronic stress can cause severe medical conditions, underlining the need to identify and appropriately deal with stress.
This article looks at some of the significant effects of stress on the body, demonstrating how it affects various physiological systems and overall health.
Stress is a normal body reaction in response to perceived threats or demands, initiating a series of physiologic responses.
The American Psychological Association defined stress as an emotional state followed by predictable changes in behavior, physiology, and biochemistry.
There are two main types of stress: acute and chronic. Acute stress, being short-term, is usually set off by the things or conditions you are undergoing, such as an exam or a job interview. It can be beneficial, providing you with strength and focus.
Chronic stress, brought about by constant stressors such as money or marriage problems, is far more severe. The latter can improve performance and alertness; the former depletes the body's resources and can induce several health-related issues.
Hence, it is essential to come to terms with these differences to comprehend how stress impacts our lives and health.
The cardiovascular system is among the most critical systems that stress can interfere with. Long-term or chronic stress has been linked to heart disease, high blood pressure, and an increased risk of having a stroke.
In a stressful situation, the body discharges two hormones: adrenaline and cortisol, that induce a rise in blood pressure and heart rate. This elevated state of arousal, in theory, over the long run, may contribute to the decay of the cardiovascular system.
Behavioral stress-related behaviors such as overeating, inactivity, and smoking aggravate those with cardiovascular problems.
The findings contribute to the high-stress levels within an increased risk for heart attack and other cardiovascular events. From this, management of stress is vital to protecting both a healthy heart and one's mental health.
Stress has much influence on the action of the digestive system. It therefore majorly worsens already existing ailments or inflames the possibility of new ones.
For instance, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a chronic illness that comes with bloating, irregular movements of the bowels, and abdominal pain; stress can make it worse or is a known cause of IBS.
Another problem is that the body responds to stress by boosting the production of stomach acids, which can lead to acid reflux or heartburn.
Additionally, the ability of stress to change food motility through the alimentary canal could result in either constipation or diarrhea.
Therefore, at times, a problem related to digestion can simply be a vicious cycle where stress leads to symptoms, which leads to worse stress, which again leads to more symptoms, and so on.
It is essential to understand the relationship between gut health and stress to most effectively address both.
A negative impact on the immune system opens the body to diseases. Cortisol lowers the number of lymphocytes, which are white blood cells important in an immunologic reaction; hence, it decreases the immune system's effectiveness.
With a weakened immune system, the body cannot withstand illnesses and infections. Even if the cause is less known, it is a fact that people with constant stress will most likely catch common viral infections like flu and colds, with recovery probably taking longer.
In general, therefore, it poses a risk to health and well-being because chronic stress will weaken the immune system, while proper stress management is essential.
Other than direct effects on the musculoskeletal system, stress may also cause muscle discomfort and tension.
The American Psychological Association has identified that, when stressed, people tend to have tight and contracted muscles; this is a normal response whereby the body is supposed to guard itself from injury under stress.
In contrast, long-term stress can set up a cycle of continuously tight muscles, resulting in pain and strain in the neck, shoulders, and back.
The Clinic goes on to say that chronic muscle tension can result in migraines and tension headaches, further intensifying the endless loop of stress and suffering.
Additionally, the above stress can worsen temporomandibular joint disorders and other associated diseases, such as jaw pain and dysfunction. The management and treatment of the above physical signs and symptoms require an adequate understanding of stress's influence on the musculoskeletal system.
Stress is highly destructive to mental health and is typically the precipitating cause of various disorders, such as anxiety and depression, among others. It sets a kind of vicious circle in which there are mental health conditions that raise stress and vice versa.
Chronic stress can either cause or worsen mental health disorders. In both chronic instances, stress develops into conditions like anxiety and depression that can affect behavior, mood, and quality of life. Generally, sleeping disorders, particularly insomnia, are related to stress.
A troubled mind cannot rest to give a night of peaceful sleep; that is one of the reasons why stress and mental health are indirectly related, where effective stress management is one of the requisites for the maintenance of physical and psychological health.
Effective stress management is necessary for the mitigation of the effects that stress can have on the body and mind.
Regular exercises are one effective way to realize this since physical activity decreases stress hormones and increases endorphins, which lift mood and promote a relaxed feeling in the body.
Other ways to handle stress include mindfulness techniques like meditation and deep breathing exercises that bring the body to a relaxing and focused state.
Getting expert assistance-such as therapy or counseling-offers individualized coping mechanisms for stressful situations. In addition, individuals may want to consult their local GP or a qualified healthcare professional who has completed the requisite online FNP DNP programs.
These all-encompassing methods can greatly enhance a person's capacity to manage stress and preserve general health.
In conclusion, while it is impossible to eliminate stress from our lives, it is a force with enormous and multifarious implications for the body and mind.
Chronic stress can exacerbate general health by affecting the immunological, digestive, and cardiovascular systems, as well as producing tension in the muscles and problems with mental health.
To reduce these negative impacts, effective stress management techniques, including exercise, mindfulness, and expert assistance, are crucial.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to speak with their GP and seek appropriate medical advice based on their personal circumstances.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help now, call triple zero (000). You can also call Lifeline on 13 11 14 - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
