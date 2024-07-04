From local to international: Ballarat's Wiltronics celebrates 50 years

You have probably seen the Wiltronics brand around Ballarat for a while. But it has actually been around for more than a while, five decades in fact.
The electronics wholesale and manufacturing business, founded in Ballarat, celebrated its huge milestone this week, something founder and managing director Richard Wilson said he is "pretty happy about".
With a background in electronics, Mr Wilson started an RMIT radio and technical course in 1972 before he started Wiltronics in Ripon Street, Redan in 1974.
"I was just getting going and there was a company here selling all of the spare parts for radio and TVs and they decided to pull out of regional Australia and just concentrate their business in the capital cities - so they left a hole in the market," he said.
"I did some running around, organising supplies - they used to make a lot of radio components so I was buying those from them and a whole heap of other things from other people, but mainly radio and TV."
About 10 years later he bought a small business that was making battery chargers, marking his start into manufacturing. With the business growing, he designed new products and sold them to distributors around Australia and then into New Zealand.
"Then we got some contract and subcontract work in building electronics, so as well as doing our own products, we started to pick up a number of customers in that area," Mr Wilson said.
At the same time his wholesale businesses was also growing, eventually picking up suppliers and distributing imported products and selling those on.
Perhaps one of Wiltronics' most successful markets was selling electronic and STEM products into schools, starting in Ballarat before growing to Victoria-wide and then across the country.
The manufacturing arm continued to progress making audio accessories, microphone stands and television antenna accessories among other things.
Mr Wilson also decided it was the right time to move the manufacturing arm to its current home on Ring Road.
"We ended up at number 5 Ring Road, then we took over number 7, and then we ran out of space," he said.
"Eventually around the year 2000, or thereabouts, we moved the wholesale business out here ... we ended up buying next door as well, which meant that we doubled our space."
Mr Wilson said a huge move for the company was deciding to shift into the e-commerce market in the mid-1990s, becoming one of the first ecommerce websites in Australia and pre-dating the launch of Google.
He said it was the first ecommerce website in regional Australia, and was established about two or three years before Google came along.
"It was just starting to become popular - but not mainstream. It was very early," Mr Wilson said.
"Eventually that grew and grew, now we've got about 11,000 pages on our website. That's grown from probably 50 to 100 pages when we started.
"I knew (the internet) was growing and we should be part of it ... in those days I was always a bit entrepreneurial."
Mr Wilson said he had no idea how much the use of the internet would explode. Traditionally printing a hard copy catalogue of products, the last edition was printed in 2006.
"That's how fast it moved," he said.
Mr Wilson said the company also decided to expand out of the electronics market by taking on some physics products, eventually expanding into importing a full range of science products for chemistry, biology and environmental science.
"At that stage we built some products for the education market and that was very successful. We ended up exporting that to 30 countries," he said.
Willtronics faced other competition, including from the popular Dick Smith brand, which also had a retail component. Dick Smith's physical stores around Australia, including its two in Ballarat, closed in in 2016.
"It was interesting," he said.
"When they closed that made a bit of a difference to us initially because we didn't have that referrer which was a major part of our business.
"A lot of other places were referring - people would go around town, ask (for specific products), and they would say, 'try Wiltronics'."
There have been some "unusual" products Wiltronics has supplied parts for over the 50 years, including a special capacitor that charges up an electric fence.
"No one advertises electric fence capacitors," Mr Wilson said.
"It takes the charge up and when the fence is touched, it delivers the power to the fence.
"We get orders from around the world for those because they can't find anybody else that sells them."
Wiltronics also partnered with the Department of Forestry for a research project about 25 years ago, looking for a device that would measure moisture content for fuel reduction burnoffs in Australia. What was developed was the Fine Fuel Moisture Meter.
"We started manufacturing that for them ... that was Victoria but then we started selling that around Australia gradually getting more and more adoption of the product," Mr Wilson said.
"They use it mainly for determining whether the forest will burn or not; when you're doing fuel reduction burnoffs - it's a sort of critical component of that."
The product is also exported to countries including the US, Canada, Portugal and South America.
An emergency alert system is another popular product developed by Wiltronics.
Mr Wilson said about 15 years ago the company was supplying a cabled system in Western Australia that was popular in the schools market, but installers would not win business because of the cost to cut concrete and run cabling into the buildings.
Discussing the issue one day, an idea to use radio waves instead of cabling came up.
"It took us a while but we developed a system and start selling that," Mr Wilson said.
Selling under AARC Systems - a separate company - the system has been a popular option for schools and factories because the system is autonomous and doesn't rely on wires.
"The difference between ours and everything else in the market was that ours was siren and voice instructions," he said.
"But then the schools were looking for lockdown systems, and so they wanted something that they can broadcast across the school."
The system has since been developed for a range of emergency situations.
So what is the biggest challenge Wiltronics has faced in its half-a-century in Ballarat? Change, according to Mr Wilson.
"We've had to adapt to change continuously; whether it's the technologies - coming from black and white TV and radio days, right through to mobile phones and watches," he said.
He also said the COVID-19 pandemic also brought some challenges.
"We were lucky that we had the diversity we've got because a number of the companies that were just educational suppliers actually went out of business during COVID," he said.
"There's been challenges in the past where major manufacturing customers had gone down (resulting in) loss of business, but also loss of money. It's not just that, it's staff numbers and not having the work."
Ballarat changing in itself has also been something he has seen in the past 50 years.
"Growth in Ballarat, certainly in the last 10 years, it's been really strong," he said.
"But because we're operating nationally and internationally, the size of (Ballarat) doesn't have a big impact on our business, because business goes well beyond Ballarat.
"I guess, being able to do that in Ballarat and employ people in Ballarat, watch their families grow up and all that sort of thing is a nice thing."
Mr Wilson said he if often asked when he will retire.
"I have to look at that at some point seriously, but at the moment even I still enjoy the challenges," he said.
