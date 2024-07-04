The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

From local to international: Ballarat's Wiltronics celebrates 50 years

AS
By Adam Spencer
Updated July 4 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wiltronics founder Richard Wilson is celebrating the Ballarat-based company's 50th birthday. Picture by Adam Trafford
Wiltronics founder Richard Wilson is celebrating the Ballarat-based company's 50th birthday. Picture by Adam Trafford

You have probably seen the Wiltronics brand around Ballarat for a while. But it has actually been around for more than a while, five decades in fact.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AS

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.