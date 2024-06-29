The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Letters

'Why are we the poor cousins' in train station access?

June 29 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stairs are one of two ways to cross platforms at the Ballarat train station. File photo by Luke Hemer
The stairs are one of two ways to cross platforms at the Ballarat train station. File photo by Luke Hemer

As a train traveller I am fed up with struggling with heavy luggage between platforms at Ballarat Railway Station, and with watching other people - some elderly and with disabilities - doing likewise, while Melbourne train stations, large and small have had one, often two, elevators constructed for the care of their commuters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.