'Why are we the poor cousins' in train station access?

I can immediately think of the station at Blackburn in suburban Melbourne where friends of mine live. Is there anyone in that community who would prefer an overhead hulk dominating the small group of local shops to the existing discreet passage with a lift connected to the platforms? I know of no one who finds this passage dangerous which is one of the reasons put forward for resistance to this model. Bearing in mind that Ballarat station is much better staffed than Blackburn, does the government really believe Ballarat to be a more dangerous place. I hope Juliana Addison does not share this view of the community she represents.