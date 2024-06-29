'Why are we the poor cousins' in train station access?

As a train traveller I am fed up with struggling with heavy luggage between platforms at Ballarat Railway Station, and with watching other people - some elderly and with disabilities - doing likewise, while Melbourne train stations, large and small have had one, often two, elevators constructed for the care of their commuters.
Why are we in Ballarat still the "poor cousins"?
Linda Zibell, Mt Helen.
Following on from Ted Lapkin's recent letter, I can only feel that based on the images currently available, the overpass clashes strongly with the well matured heritage nature of the station.
The location of the overpass is completely wrong and will result in those who can only walk short distances (myself included) having massive problems in using a carpark and then needing to reach the overpass, walk to the train boarding points and on the return journey do the reverse of all of this.
The lack of disabled parking in close proximity to both platforms is inexcusable.
Was any thought given to using the existing stairs/overpass in the Centre of the station, and providing a lift on both platforms which enables users to cross the tracks using the existing (heritage) bridge?? There are numerous examples of how this can be done very sensitively on similar installations in overseas situations which I have both inspected and used.
Please do not accept claims that lifts cannot be installed sensitively on the heritage platforms, as this is just not true.
Have experienced disabled users who have skills in these areas been consulted about these critical issues?
If the proposed plans go ahead, I, and many others will not be able to use this hugely expensive mistake, and an ugly edifice will stand as evidence that planners were ignorant of the true need for changes, and incapable of designing a functional outcome which the people of Ballarat have cried out for over many years.
Jeff Stewart, Canadian.
I endorse and applaud the letter from Ted Lapkin deploring the blighting of one of the most important historic precincts of our city which will be the result of the current proposal for the upgrade of our station.
This is an issue of state significance and if it were in Melbourne, I'm sure there would be concern nationally and from overseas as well as local.
During the recent heritage week, I photographed a steam train about to depart for Melbourne. It is a rare instance in which I've got a photographic setting just right with the steam engine enveloped by the architectural gem that is Ballarat station. If the government has its way, at future heritage festivals this scene would be dominated by the bulkhead of a 21st century overheard platform connector.
The National Trust maintains that historic preservation must operate in tandem with progress and utilitarian convenience. I agree and am aggravated when a building worthy of preservation is demolished or despoiled when this was not necessary to achieve the goal that progress required.
Previously in your paper, Gerald Jenzen has demonstrated that the required upgrade could be achieved by placing the connection below the rails. There is a long established precedent of connecting the platforms of stations by a shallow underground passage. This is not a novel idea.
I can immediately think of the station at Blackburn in suburban Melbourne where friends of mine live. Is there anyone in that community who would prefer an overhead hulk dominating the small group of local shops to the existing discreet passage with a lift connected to the platforms? I know of no one who finds this passage dangerous which is one of the reasons put forward for resistance to this model. Bearing in mind that Ballarat station is much better staffed than Blackburn, does the government really believe Ballarat to be a more dangerous place. I hope Juliana Addison does not share this view of the community she represents.
Over the years the process of community consultation has resulted in some worthy outcomes however, it only takes one instance of this process being seen to be a hollow charade for the whole concept to be brought down. I try not to be a cynic especially in this age of often baseless distrust of government, however I suspect the current community consultation on this issue to be just such a charade for the following reason.
For many years we have been told that the reason it's taking years and years and years for disability access at Ballarat station to be implemented, long after this has been achieved at relatively tiny stations, is the necessity to develop a design that would be sympathetic to the recognised historical and architectural significance of the building. If this was genuine, why is it that the design to be built is the same standard bridge and lifts that were built at Rockbank and Cobblebank years ago and will despoil this otherwise unspoilt architectural gem.
I have long criticised V/Line for the appalling attitude to the elderly and infirm at Ballarat station especially the device of keeping the Lydiard St pedestrian crossing closed for much longer than at any other crossing. To get the solution right is of such importance that to wait longer still for a better design to be developed is necessary.
Alas, I fear the government is determined to visit upon the Ballarat station and unto itself for posterity the infamy now attached to the needless destruction of the arch at Euston station in London. That was 1965. It's now 2024 and we have in Victoria a government which professes to be progressive and enlightened.
I wonder.
Neville Dixon, Soldiers Hill
