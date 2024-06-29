Readers have their say on CBD parking and the Regent's closure

Brian Dixon
Everyone wants to park in front of the business they want to go into. That is impossible.
I've seen Mair Street from Lydiard to Grenville empty on many occasions. People will simply not walk a few blocks.
Nick Martinich
Ballarat City Council has lost touch. The CBD will be a graveyard as more and more business close and move to suburban shopping centres with free car parking.
We need high rise apartments which are modern have appeal and built to a sensible height in the CBD.
This will encourage people back to the CBD who don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns but would rather eat out, shop or see a show.
David Newcombe
Being reliant on another business is not a good business strategy. Evolve and think of ways to grow rather than rely on others.
Stuart Kelly
Parking in the CBD is not being made easier by council granting dispensations from the parking spaces required under the planning scheme.
Several planning applications approved in recent years by council will reductions of parking provisions of a total of hundreds of places.
One permit alone, which is the subject of a challenge at VCAT, would allow a total reduction of 266 car spaces!
Another also currently before VCAT would allow a reduction of 43 spaces.
Kathryn Orchard
I remember the movie marathons they did when I was a teenager. Some of the best memories of f my life. I hope someone else will take it over and make it as great as it used to be
Michael Koswig
Let's hope Palace Cinemas come to the rescue.
J C
I hope it can be rescued and saved.
So many memories and great times, Star Wars, Rocky III, Storm Boy, Gallipoli.. plus popcorn, choc tops, jaffas.
An exciting and cherished place for us all. A quality venue.
GLENN DRISCOLL
I remember a long time back in the '80s when I ran the "Disco with Drisko" music shows every Friday night.
The Regent was packed every Friday, it gave the kids at the time somewhere to go and have a safe and fun night out, dancing and listening to the music.
The Regent was such a beautiful building to go and watch a movie back in my day, as good as any city cinema.
Such a shame to see such a wonderful Ballarat icon close its doors.
p_t_ryan
Devastating news. Growing up, the Regent (and the late Southern Drive-In) was the embodiment of cinema for me. I can still remember seeing Flight of the Navigator there when I was five and it was still a single screen. The wait as it was renovated into a three screen complex (with the revived Vegas at the Mechanics Institute building filling the gap) seemed endless. My first experience of the dreaded THX stinger was seeing Who Framed Roger Rabbit as it reopened.
I saw Apollo 13 there with my Year 9 science class in 1995. Went to a preview screening of Cosi in 1996, where sparklers were distributed among the audience during the climactic performance in the film. Fight Club was the first R-rated movie I saw at a cinema, and I remember the experience well, just as vividly as seeing The Matrix there that same year.
It may have just been a cinema in a regional Australian town, but for me it was a conduit to a world of dreams and wonderment. Even working there as an usher over the summer of 2000-2001 didn't diminish that sense of wonder.
The last time I went there was in October to see Blue Beetle. A shame in retrospect that I didn't get to see something better before it closed, but it is what it is.
It's a very sad day for movie buffs in (and from) Ballarat. Thank you to the Andersons for their stewardship of the site these past few decades.
My hope is that any historical documents, programs, posters and such are not disposed of, and donated to an institution which can preserve them. Maybe the Ballaarat Mechanics Institute or the National Film and Sound Archive?
