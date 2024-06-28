Sharp sedges on Ballarat's edges

A recent addition to the plant list at Woowookarung Regional Park at Canadian is a grass-like plant known as the variable sword-sedge.
Although newly-listed for Woowookarung, it is not a rarity in the Ballarat district, being widespread, but seldom common anywhere.
Twenty or more plants were discovered in Woowookarung by Parks Victoria staff, mostly growing in places without tree cover. Their brighter green leaves help them to stand out.
The sword-sedges, which number seven or eight species locally, have flat leaves and stems. Our smallest species is only ankle-high, while the largest might spread up to two metres tall and wide.
Some of the sword-sedges sucker to form extensive drifts, while others remain as separate plants. They occur in dry as well as damper places.
A useful saying might help to identify many of the larger sedges from the rushes.
This is, "sedges have edges, rushes are round." This is useful a lot of the time, but is not always true.
However, all the sword-sedge group have long flat leaves, rather than round stems like the true rushes. Some of the sword-sedges live up to their common name by having sharp cutting edges.
Botanically, the variable sword-sedge is Lepidosperma laterale. The true rushes are Juncus.
