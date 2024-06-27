Ballarat's darkest days never to be forgotten with Vic Park memorial

It was a day of mixed emotions, from trauma and anger to celebrating a huge achievement in recognising victim-survivors of sexual abuse, with the Continuous Voice memorial park designs approved.
An Australian first, the memorial will reflect the 'light and dark' of Ballarat's history of child sexual assault in institutions as well as the advocacy work of victim-survivors of sexual abuse and Ballarat's leadership for acknowledgement and support.
One victim-survivor from St Patricks College and St Alipius primary school in the 1970s, Stephen Woods, first began to speak out about the abuse he faced in 1994 - he said 30 years later, it was a "fantastic day" to see the memorial moving forward.
Mr Woods said having the recognition of what people went through was important to many people's healing journey.
"All survivors want recognition - we want to hear those in authorities say 'you are ok, you are normal, it's not your fault'," he said.
"It's where child sex abuse is so intrinsically evil is that it steals your childhood."
The design by AMASS Architects will create an open space for reflection at a pond in Victoria Park.
The architects spent time with the reference group to listen to what the memorial would mean.
One aspect will be planting indigenous plants which will be "the arms of the ancestors protecting the children", architect Paul Sawyer said.
Another is an art piece will will have victim-survivors messages etched into plates, one side messages of darkness, the side messages of light.
"This is where survivors speak and others listen," designer Ben Juckes said.
Mr Woods said the design reminded him of a mother's open arms holding their child.
"It's life affirming," he said.
Mr Woods said over the years, many victim-survivors were "worn down" but he was proud to see people such as Blake Curran continuing for others.
Mr Curran became a Continuous Voices community reference group member as his father Peter Curran was one of the first people to speak out about abuse in Ballarat. Mr Curran called for a permanent memorial space back in 2019.
Five years later, the designs have now been passed by the City of Ballarat council.
"It's a beautiful moment for us to come together and celebrate today," Mr Curran said.
Mr Curran said the memorial will be a place where not only people can reflect, but children can play and learn.
"Children can walk around with their families and ensure they know their voices can be heard," he said.
Mr Curran said 30 years ago when people like his father and Mr Woods tried to speak up about child sexual abuse, doors were shut in their face, and now a memorial would be built.
"The community seem to hear the messages more and doors are opening more and more, but there are still some doors closing from different institutions," he said.
"They still don't want to acknowledge past abuses and traumas and we need all the doors to be open, and it needs to be open door for everyone, not just the ones who want to listen. We need everyone on board."
Mr Curran said community coming together can make change.
Victim-survivor and a part of the reference group Rebecca Russell said this memorial was set to be the first of its kind.
"This memorial will stand as a beacon of hope so that we can remember and continue to speak up and continue to work towards stopping and preventing the ongoing scourge of child sexual abuse," she said.
The designs will be out for tender for the building stage.
The project is anticipated to cost $1.5 million with $520,000 from City of Ballarat council, and $500,000 from the state government - with $500,000 in funds still needed.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said no matter what, this memorial would be delivered, recognising Ballarat's "darkest days".
"It has taken years to get this moment in time," he said.
"This public space will acknowledge and honour survivors of sexual assault."
Cr Hudson said "we will get the job done."
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison, also a former teacher, said she wanted this project to be support by all three tiers of government.
"I want this project to go ahead and I will continue to do all the advocacy I can to make that happen," she said.
Ms Addison said the memorial was led by victim-survivors and while some may argue funds should be used for means to support them, this memorial was what was advocated for.
"What's most beautiful about this memorial that not only does it acknowledge how difficult, dark, traumatic and horrible sexual violence is, it also says to says to people 'you are more than what you've experienced, and there is hope," she said.
