Ballarat's darkest days never to be forgotten with Vic Park memorial

By Alison Foletta
Updated June 27 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 4:17pm
Former St Patricks College student and victim survivor Stephen Woods said being acknowledged through the memorial was significant for all survivors. Picture by Lachlan Bence
It was a day of mixed emotions, from trauma and anger to celebrating a huge achievement in recognising victim-survivors of sexual abuse, with the Continuous Voice memorial park designs approved.

