The only speeding this club wants to see from its young players is on the field

THERE are signs about the Lakers home base that serve as reminders for fundraising efforts carrying vital messages to all players and families: to drive safely.
Lake Wendouree Football Netball Club has been working hard the past few seasons to promote road awareness with the Transport Accident Commission.
In turn, their efforts have been recognised with grants allowing the club to pull off projects that might otherwise have been beyond their reach. This includes funds towards an electronic scoreboard, a safer and fit-for-purpose new timekeepers' window and mobile grandstands to use on both netball courts.
Lakers junior president Shaun Holloway said the money was the efforts of hard-working club volunteers - and had been worth "a lot of meat trays" the club otherwise would have had to raffle.
"It's getting the TAC message across and doing it well each season, especially for our 15, 16 and 17-year-old kids who are playing," Mr Holloway said. "These are well-placed reminders for when they are learning to drive."
TAC and AFL Victoria are offering up to $10,000 to grassroots clubs to help champion the message for players to "slow down on the road, so they can show up for the team".
There have been 74 lives lost on regional Victorian roads in the first half of 2024. This includes a total of nine lives lost in Ballarat and its surrounding shires.
TAC community lead Jacqui Simpson said one of the most effective ways to tackle road trauma is changing driver behaviours and attitudes - and community football netball clubs played an important role in this.
Ms Simpson said clubs could lead by example in creating a culture valuing road safety.
"This program is particularly important in Ballarat and the surrounding region as we know footy and netball club players and volunteers travel hundreds of kilometres every year for games and many of those trips are on high-speed regional roads," Ms Simpson said.
"This year, we're asking clubs to start conversations around speeding, which is not only one of the main causes of fatal and serious injury crashes but also determines the severity of an accident.
"Low-level speeding is a major concern. Going a few Ks over won't save much time but travelling five kilometres an hour less could mean the difference between death and avoiding a crash all together."
This comes as police across the state turn a particular winter attention to motorcyclist safety on the roads with motorcyclist deaths up 75 per cent in 2024 with 35 lives lost.
There has been a sharp rise in rider deaths on regional roads with 16 lives lost, compared to five in 2023. This includes one rider who lost their life on Ballarat roads and three lives lost in the surrounding Moorabool region.
Key to the police campaign has been motorist awareness - including speed.
The TAC has pointed to factors that increase the risk and severity of high-speed crashes, particularly on regional roads. This can be less time to notice and react to hazards, higher likelihood of losing control of your vehicle and an increase in the distance needed to stop.
TAC's Road Safety round in country football runs from July 19 to 21.
