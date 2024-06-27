The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

Key road in the city's west open to traffic after road works closure

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated June 27 2024 - 10:28pm, first published 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The roundabout on Ballarat-Carngham Road and Dyson Drive. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The roundabout on Ballarat-Carngham Road and Dyson Drive. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat-Carngham Road has reopened to traffic, after it was closed to make way for work on a roundabout project at one of its intersections.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.