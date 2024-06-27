Key road in the city's west open to traffic after road works closure

Ballarat-Carngham Road has reopened to traffic, after it was closed to make way for work on a roundabout project at one of its intersections.
The road in Ballarat's west was closed in May, west of Dyson Drive, as part of the Ballarat-Carngham Road Dyson Drive intersection upgrade.
This was a month earlier than its initial closure date of June, due to "progress in the project's construction", according to Regional Roads Victoria.
Stage two works on the project are now underway, which include earthworks, pavement, asphalting, drainage, kerb, channeling and the construction of traffic islands.
Regional Roads Victoria said there will be changes to traffic conditions at the side during the works, such as speed limit reductions, lane closures and detours.
Crews will be on site from Monday to Friday, between 7am and 5.30pm, with the possibility of some weekend work.
The state government was contacted for comment about any other potential road closures as a result of the project, but did not respond in time for publication.
Stage one of the Dyson Drive Ballarat-Carngham Road intersection upgrade was completed in July 2023.
Ballarat-Carngham Road is a major thoroughfare for those travelling into the city from Ballarat's western growth areas.
The project was announced during the 2018 election campaign, a response to strong population growth in the city's west, and is the final of six intersections to be upgraded across Ballarat.
