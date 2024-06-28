CHFL R11 preview: Ben Jones loss hurts Daylesford

at Daylesford, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 8, 2023 - Demons 17.17 (119) d Bulldogs 4.3 (27)
Daylesford 1st (9 wins, 1 loss)
Bungaree 2nd (8 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Selection: Demons
Bungaree is ready for whatever Daylesford has in store for it in an encounter offering top position on the Central Highlands Football League ladder.
The Demons have done their share of homework on the vastly improved Bulldogs, but coach Ryan Waight is conscious that until you face them on the field of battle there remains the unknown.
Waight said with Daylesford being largely a new combination with an influx of seasoned players, there was a need to be prepared for adapting on the run.
It is no surprise that Waight is expecting a contested brand from the experienced Bulldogs at Daylesford on Saturday.
That is what Daylesford has consistently delivered and been the key to driving it to the top of the ladder - with no better example than what it did to stifle Carngham-Linton two rounds ago.
Bungaree has every reason to be confident that it can match whatever Daylesford throws at it, with just the one blemish against Carngham-Linton and the return of up to four players after being freshened up by a bye.
The Demons expect to get back Ben Dodd (quadricep), John Butler (concussion), Ben Simpson (hamstring) and Matt Geary (Achilles).
Dodd has been a big loss, not playing since round five owing to a "corky" which was much worse than first thought.
Geary suffered a setback in a practice match and has managed just one reserves match since, while Simspon has also been out of action since round five.
Waight said it was pleasing to be slowly getting players back, with still Joel Richardson, Dallas Martin, Jackson Murphy and Lachie Thornton on the sidelines.
Daylesford will go into the clash without number one ruckman Ben Jones (shoulder).
This is a major loss for the Bulldogs as one of the competition's premier big men.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said Jones had been confident of overcoming a niggle, but it had got the better of him.
He said the issue was a four to six-week injury, but hopefully he would return ahead of that timeline.
Tom Hunt will step into the ruck role full-time in the absence of Jones.
Michael Cummings (shoulder) has also suffered a setback and will not play as originally hoped.
Daylesford will have two weeks off after this contest, with a bye to follow a second competition break, on Saturday, July 6.
CHANGES INCLUDE
DAYLESFORD
In: Sam Winnard, Jake Briggs
Out: Ben Jones (shoulder), Zeke Slater
BUNGAREE
In: Ben Simpson, Matt Geary, John Butler, Ben Dodd
Out: Jack Walter, Ethan Forbes, Dillon Benton, Grant Trevenen
at Hepburn, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 4, 2023 - Burras 18.10 (110) d Lakies 8.5 (53)
Hepburn 8th (5 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Learmonth 10th (5 wins, 5 losses)
Selection: Burras
HEPBURN and Learmonth go head-to-head at Hepburn in what has the potential by the end of the season to decide who plays finals and who misses out.
The Burras go into the contest in eighth position - two premiership points ahead of Lakies.
A win for Hepburn keeps it marginally ahead of Buninyong and gives it a handy break of Learmonth.
Lakies win and they stay in the thick of the finals battle - ahead of Hepburn once again facing a battle.
One of Hepburn coach Shane Fisher's biggest challenges in his first season with the Burras is bridging the gap between their good days and those when they are off the mark.
He is well aware that Learmonth is going to give nothing away owing to the importance of the outcome.
He said it was going to be tough and the Burras needed to ensure they were up to the task.
They regain defender Jim Wallesz and prime mover Jack Blackburn - two of their most important contributors to complement the McKay boys and Grants.
Learmonth also needs all the manpower it can muster for such an important game - making the naming of Cam Kimber after injury crucial as he rejoins Will Green and youngsters Tom Mitchell and Austin Hare to provide a wider midfield spread.
CHANGES INCLUDE
HEPBURN
In: Jimmy Wallesz, Jack Blackburn
Out: Brock Noble (managed)
LEARMONTH
In: Cam Kimber, Jye Rich
Out: Dylan Harberger
at Buninyong, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 15, 2023 - Bombers 11.16 (82) d Creswick 9.8 (62)
Buninyong 9th (5 wins, 1 draw, 4 losses)
Creswick 15th (2 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Bombers
BUNINYONG will get back into winning form against Creswick.
Back-to-back losses have hurt the Bombers.
After getting a win over Gordon in round eight, Buninyong looked to be on its way.
However, defeats at the hands of Springbank and Carngham-LInton have put the Bombers on the back foot.
Had it turned those results around, Buninyong would have been third instead of ninth.
Now the rebuild has to start.
Captain and in-form key defender Jack Robertson is a big return as is Jack Atkinson, who will be playing his first senior game since 2022 after a run of injuries.
Can Creswick keep the Bombers disappointing run going?
Never say never, but it is difficult to see the Wickers getting too close even with the likes of Pat Taranto back in the team.
The Wickers have named veteran Dale Mercer for his senior debut with the club.
Mercer, who played with Ballarat Masters over-35s and over-45s this season, is coming off five reserves games.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BUNINYONG
In: Jack Atkinson, Jack Robertson
Out: Campbell Palmer, Anthony Ebery
CRESWICK
In: Dale Mercer (debut), Tynan Haintz, Pat Taranto
Out: Rhys Antonio, Tyson Randall, Nick Cochrane
at Waubra, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 12, 2023 - Saints 26.9 (185) d Roos 6.5 (41)
Waubra 12th (3 wins, 7 losses)
Carngham-Linton 6th (6 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Saints
EACH will have plenty of confidence after decisive wins.
Waubra was impressive in getting over Springbank and Carngham-Linton had an important victory over Buninyong.
There is too much at stake for the Saints to drop this one.
Getting important forward Brad McDonald to make the trip from Queensland underlines its importance with no finals guarantees for Carngham-Linton, which sits just half a win inside the top eight.
Dean O'Brien is still away and that makes it tougher no matter what the opposition.
Waubra is feeling much better about itself - confident it can be right in every game up no matter who the opposition is.
The Roos have a running game, but they will be stretched by the Saints.
CHANGES INCLUDE
WAUBRA
In: Alex Clark
Out: Michael Mcquillan
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Brad McDonald, Sam Hopper
Out: Charles Patterson (knee), Charlie Lloyd
at Skipton, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 15, 2023 - Tigers 16.16 (12) d Emus 7.7 (49)
Skipton 5th (6 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Springbank 16th (1 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Emus
SKIPTON needs to pull its socks up.
Two close losses have done some major damage to the Emus' top four prospects, although they have been fortunate that outside top two Daylesford and Bungaree no other team in the top eight has put the hammer down yet.
They run into a badly undermanned Springbank, which is all out of sorts.
The Tigers cannot take a trick, with more changes forced on it, including being without Justin Simpson, who was among their better players in a loss to Waubra last round.
Brett Maher is an important return, but they are missing too many frontline players - Brant Haintz, Zak Bozanich, Todd Finco, Chris Quinlan, Archie Geyle, Kieran Maher among them - to have any chance against Skipton.
Bozanich is the latest notable injury concern after dislocating a finger.
Skipton has recalled experienced Nathan Olver for his first senior appearance of the season.
CHANGES INCLUDE
SKIPTON
In: Nathan Olver, Liam Cullinan
Out: Mitch Gilbert (unavailable), Lachlan Lamb
SPRINGBANK
In: Sam Duggan, Brett Maher, Ben Ronan, Alex Wethling, Jacob White, Ned Gordon
Out: Zak Bozanich (fractured finger), Terry Maher, Justin Simpson, Zac Kennedy (unavailable), Tom O'Loughlin, Flynn Donegan
at Gordon, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 9, 2023 - Eagles 10.13 (73) d Magpies 8.6 (54)
Gordon 4th (7 wins, 2 losses 1 bye)
Clunes 14th (2 wins, 7 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Eagles
GORDON is gradually getting back to full strength.
There is still a way to go, but coach Brenton Payne is starting to feel more comfortable with the players he has available.
Despite this Luke Gunnell and Riely Ranieri are unavailable, but onballer Jarryd Graham is back from a holiday for his first game since round seven at the end of May.
Considering how unsettled the Eagles have been, sitting fourth with two losses is in a strong position to go into the last phase of the season.
Clunes cannot get it together.
The Magpies have given up at least 90 points in their latest five games and that has made it far too hard for them to compete with.
Their best for the season has been 89 points - highlighting how hard they have found it to develop any forward momentum.
CHANGES INCLUDE
GORDON
In: Jarryd Graham
Out: Luke Gunnell, Riely Ranieri (both unavailable)
CLUNES
No change
at Newlyn, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 17, 2023 - Towners 16.14 (110) d Cats 8.9 (57)
Newlyn 3rd (6 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Dunnstown 7th (6 wins, 4 losses)
Selection: Towners
WHAT a match-up in prospect this is.
It is yet another fixture carrying so much importance as everyone looks to play finals.
Dunnstown is fighting hard to get a foothold in the top eight, while Newlyn is coming off a surprise first loss of the season, which has loosened its grip on a top four spot.
The Cats need to win to stay third and clear inside the top four.
The Towners need the win to be certain of staying in the top eight going into a competition break next week.
What makes it all the more important is that Dunnstown is yet to have a bye, so has one less game to go than most of the teams around it.
Newlyn has made some selection calls from left field to compensate for the unavailability of Paddy Labbett and West Carter.
The biggest is veteran Adam Swell coming out of retirement for his first game since 2021,
Maddison Rogers and Leigh Allan have also been selected for their first senior games of the year.
Rogers joined Newlyn last year after previously playing Torquay and has been restricted this season by work commitments, coming one reserves game with Newlyn and another with St Arnaud.
Allan is a longstanding Cats player and this will be his first senior game since 2022.
Dunnstown loses Matt Bulluss, who has had surgery to repair a fractured hand.
CHANGES INCLUDE
NEWLYN
In: Adam Sewell (returning), Maddison Rogers, Leigh Allan
Out: Paddy Labbett, Wes Carter (both unavailable), Jack Hillas
DUNNSTOWN
In: Ben Collins
Out: Matt Bulluss (fractured hand)
at Beaufort, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 17, 2023 - Grasshoppers 18.17 (125) d Crows 5.4 (34)
Beaufort 17th (1 win, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Rokewood-Corindhap 11th (4 wins, 6 losses)
Selection: Grasshoppers
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP will be eager to keep its winning run going as coach Shaune Moloney enters the home straight in his coaching career at the club.
The Grasshoppers have won three of their past four games and the past two on end to finally give their season some momentum after two near misses.
Once again it has been an "if only" season, but their win over Newlyn provides some real belief that they can still make an impact.
A win here keeps Rokewood-Corindhap within striking distance of the top eight - as much as making finals remains a long shot.
The Grasshoppers should win, but that is what Ballan felt a few weeks ago against Beaufort, and that did not work out as planned.
As Moloney says, they just have to get the job done.
They will have to do it digging deep into their depth with Ed Denouden, Charlie Long and Michael Searl unavailable, and Will Hamer and Joel Bragagnolo out with hamstring strains.
Rokewood-Corindhap will debut Oscar Armstrong after three reserves.
He had last played with St Josephs in 2021 before making a comeback this year.
Fraser Mitilineos debuts for Beaufort.
CHANGES INCLUDE
BEAUFORT
In: Fraser Mitilineos (debut), Alex Gerrard, Zach Dally, Joe Mulcahy
Out: Matt Wilson, Kyle Johannessen, Ry Herman, Grady Connor
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Ben Harris, Oscar Armstrong (new - St Joseph's), Loki Baker-Radford, Daniel Cassidy, Tom Fagg
Out: Charlie Long, Michael Searl, Ed Denouden (all unavailable), Joel Bragnolo (hamstring), Will Hamer (hamstring)
