Is this one of Ballarat's most notorious intersections?

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with the top stories to take you into your Friday.
Gwen Liu and Alex Dalziel have spoken to residents near a notorious intersection in Ballarat East, who are concerned they could one day see a fatality, after another recent crash at the site.
It comes after a crash at the corner of Eureka Street and Otway Street.
There been several car crashes at the site since last Christmas, when a new $160,000 median strip was installed as part of the federal million Black Spot funding program.
Meanwhile, readers have had their say after a group of Ballarat city councillors strongly opposed the train station revamp at their meeting on Wednesday.
Councillor Mark Harris said it was "the absolute worst thing I can think of in preserving our historic fabric in my lifetime, if it goes ahead", as councillors vowed to look at alternative options. Bryan Hoadley has the full story.
What do you think? Have your say via the link above.
In sport, get ready for this weekend's live streamed game between Daylesford and Bungaree, the top two teams in the Central Highlands Football League.
And don't miss our House of the Week, with a stunning home in Lucas that's perfect for a young family or those wanting to downsize.
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.