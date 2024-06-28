Top two set to clash in CHFL blockbuster

It's Greg Gliddon bringing you all the news from The Courier's football team.
After last week's incredibly emotional game at Sunbury won by Melton after the siren, attention this weekend turns to the Central Highlands Football League and the first versus second clash of Bungaree and Daylesford.
The Courier's David Brehaut will be there covering the game through our live stream which can be accessed by our home page.
There's also plenty of action ahead in the Ballarat Football Netball League with Redan facing up to one of its biggest tests of the season against Melton. How will the Bloods perform after last week's emotional performance? Can Redan back up its form last week against Bacchus Marsh in what was arguably its best performance of the season?
There's also a blockbuster A Grade netball clash on in the BFNL this weekend with Melton South, fresh off becoming the first team to defeat Darley, up against the reigning premiers North Ballarat. How good can the Panthers be? Are they a genuine premiership threat? All will be revealed on Saturday afternoon.
Hope you all have a great weekend.
