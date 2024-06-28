The Courier
What the future of Prince of Wales Park could look like

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 28 2024 - 2:37pm
Development works are continuing at Prince of Wales Park. File photo
A second hockey pitch at Gillies Street is among the top priorities for the Prince of Wales Park redevelopment master plan, endorsed by Ballarat councillors.

