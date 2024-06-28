What the future of Prince of Wales Park could look like

A second hockey pitch at Gillies Street is among the top priorities for the Prince of Wales Park redevelopment master plan, endorsed by Ballarat councillors.
The masterplan will be available for public consultation until July 21, but already the plans are drawing some heated debate from some long-term tenants concerned for their own future should hockey get its long-awaiting second, and possibly even a third, pitch.
As well as the increased presence for hockey, the masterplan aims to retain three baseball diamonds, but also develop a new diamond at a different location within the reserve, as one of the current diamonds will need to make way for the new hockey pitch.
The plan also seeks to expand the Ballarat Aquatic and Leisure Centre to include a new water play park and other water-based features. It also seek to renew the tennis courts with lighting and surfacing as well as increase carparking.
While Hockey Ballarat is supportive of the move, the Alfredton Baseball Club has concerns that it's club rooms, which it says it has invested more than $400,000 in, would be torn down.
Alfredton Baseball Club president Greg Quayle, who presented at Wednesday's council meeting, said his club was all for a renewal of the park but did not support a potential loss of its rooms.
"We're all for change and want to improve Prince of Wales Park, that's great, but we expect better facilities than what we've currently got," he said.
"Right now we've got four indoor training lanes, glass viewing onto our ground, four outdoor nets, it's a multi-use facility, we've got hundreds of members.
"Basically they've said they'd like to put a new baseball field down, probably on the archery area, that field is great, but we've spent $400-500,000 on our own facility off our own bat. We are self funded. We find it uncomfortable that potentially they might bulldoze one, but potentially build the same thing somewhere else."
Hockey Ballarat Cristin Ruyg said she was happy that councillors had unanimously backed the masterplan being put out for consultation.
"We're looking forward to the next phase which is the public consultation," she said.
"We're really pleased and thrilled that the council officers have identified the need and demand for additional pitches, really excited to see the second pitch in Stage 1 of the plan and the deliverables are in two to three years of the plan being put in place.
"We made a submission on behalf of the Prince of Wales Park plan and the draft recreational infrastructure plan which identifies hockey as a development piece for the growth and development of our sport.
Ruyg said Hockey Ballarat was very conscious of the process and would seek support from the membership base and Hockey Victoria for the plan.
"What the plan recognises is the opportunity for us to be a regional hockey facility," she said. "It will mean we can host regional, state and national competitions here, which opens up the doors for the wider community, particularly economically if we're able to do that."
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the plan offered a long overdue development for the facility.
"We are excited about what the future holds at Prince of Wales Park, but it is vital we work closely with the existing users to ensure no sport gets left behind," he said.
"We have listened closely to the user groups and feel the master plan will not only improve the venue as a whole, but also provide something for each individual sport.
"I encourage the community to look at the master plan and provide us with feedback."
Community feedback is available until 11.59pm on July 21. The feedback will be debated at the August council meeting.
Visit the City of Ballarat MySay page to view the plan and have our say.
