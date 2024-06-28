Crameri back for North as Roosters look to build

NORTH Ballarat's injury crisis is set to ease somewhat this weekend with Stewart Crameri a confirmed starter for Saturday's clash with Melton South.
It has been 15 weeks since the 35-year-old, former AFL star, has been available after a hamstring tendon injury in the pre-season.
Crameri's inclusion will see the club start to get back its forward line which has been decimated with injury. It went into last weekend's clash with East Point without one member of its grand final forward line from last season.
Roosters coach Brendan McCartney said he was thrilled to be able to have his power forward back in business.
"It was a tendon injury at the back of his knee, it was pretty nasty at the time, but he was operated on by David Young who does a lot of the Western Bulldogs work, he's an absolute genius at that," he said.
"Dr Gary Zimmerman at the Bulldogs was also involved, it was a decent surgery, he's had 15 weeks, we could have played him last week, but we wanted to not rush him back.
"When they are out like that, rarely do they re-injure the same tendon because they sew it up so tight, but if they are not conditioned enough, something like a calf or a quad breaks. Someone like 'Stewy', who's so powerful you've got to be so careful with."
McCartney said the goal had always been to return this week, allowing him to rest during the bye week to be cheery ripe for the run into the finals.
"It wasn't about who we played, when he had ticked off everything, he was going to be ready to play, regardless of the week or opponent," he said.
"The bye is even more reason to play him this week because it will allow him to get the muscle soreness out of the game, This was always the week we itemised, last week was a touch early, so we weren't prepared to risk him."
But the news isn't so good for star on-baller Riley Polkinghrone who will miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury. It will mean he will miss the interleague clash with Hampden next week and not return until deep into the season.
Meanwhile, another former AFL star is nearing his return to the game with Bacchus Marsh confirming Andrejs Everitt will likely line-up for the Cobras after next week's bye round.
Bacchus Marsh coach Dennis Armfield said Everitt's knowledge and leadership would be a massive inclusion for the team as it chases that last position in the top six.
"Having him in the side will help so many of our younger players, just to understand running patterns, exits, strategies and stuff like that," he said.
"I expect he'll come straight in, he's trained fully this week, will get fully into competitive stuff this week. If we had a game next week he'd probably be in. The bye next week might hurt him, but in the long run it will help him."
