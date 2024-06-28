The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
From the Archives

'All lit up': How Ballarat celebrated the Regent's reopening in 1976

By The Courier Archives
June 28 2024 - 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Regent Theatre all lit up for its gala re-opening on Thursday, November 11, 1976. From The Courier archives.
The Regent Theatre all lit up for its gala re-opening on Thursday, November 11, 1976. From The Courier archives.

*This story was first published in The Courier on Friday, November 12, 1976.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.