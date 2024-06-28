'All lit up': How Ballarat celebrated the Regent's reopening in 1976

*This story was first published in The Courier on Friday, November 12, 1976.
Bandsmen and marching girls paraded in the street to the applause of the big crowd that had gathered to witness the gala opening of the superbly restored theatre.
The golden age of Ballarat theatre and the new era of super cinema entertainment were linked with the arrival of the Sovereign Hill coach and staff in their historic costumes.
Executive director Desmond Kennard called for the presence of the manager and Mr Geoff Urebergang came out to receive a petition: "We the citizens of this historic city of Ballarat demand that the manager of the Regent Theatre reopen the doors henceforth".
After Mr Kennard had read the proclamation, it was tabled for all to sign.
Inside the theatre, sparkling chandeliers and sheaves of fresh flowers glowed against the rich décor of burgundy and gold.
Theatre goers recognised the night as a gala occasion - and dressed accordingly.
As the curtains drew back and the big wide screen lit up, some 700 guests and patrons burst into spontaneous applause, then settled back in the soft velour and foam rubber comfort of their seats to enjoy one of Hollywood's greatest masterpieces - Gone with the Wind.
The official opening which was broadcast and televised, was performed by the mayor, Cr Jessie Scott, on the stage of the theatre during intermission.
The mayor said this was in fact the third time the Regent had been opened. She hoped that third time would be lucky.
She congratulated the management on their successful achievement - "a wonderful thrill for Ballarat".
The theatre was magnificent, she said.
She hoped it would prosper and that the community would support Mr John Anderson and his company in their venture.
The official opening was a proud moment for Mr John Anderson, managing director of Village Theatres Ballarat, the man who decided to restore the Regent Theatre to its "former glory" as a fine centre for cinema entertainment for the citizens of Ballarat.
Mr Anderson said he had been born and bred in the Ballarat district. His wife Marie was an usherette in the theatre during the war years in their courting days.
They were proud of Ballarat and sincerely hoped Ballarat would be proud of this theatre.
He said this would be a theatre which would endeavor to assist local charities, which would employ a local staff to extend courtesy and service at all times and which would bring the greatest motion pictures in the world to Ballarat.
Coming attractions would include The Omen and Eliza Fraser, a film made for world distribution and filmed partly at Sovereign Hill.
Mr Anderson paid tribute to the work of the Ballarat tradesmen who had brought the theatre to such a magnificent standard; also to his friend and partner, Mr Roc Kirby, chairman of directors from the Australia-wide Village Theatres organisation.
