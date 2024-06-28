CHFL selection surprise: looks who's back for Newlyn

Newlyn has welcomed back a favourite son for its push towards the Central Highlands Football League finals.
Adam Sewell lines up against Dunnstown at Newlyn on Saturday for his first game with the Cats since 2021, when he made just one appearance.
Sewell is one of Newlyn's most decorated players and a member of one of the Cats' best known families - being a brother of two-time Hawthorn premier player Brad and three-time North Ballarat Roosters VFL premiership player Myles.
Playing in Newlyn's 2003 premiership as an 18-year-old heads up his achievements with the Cats.
He was also joint coach in 2012 and 2103 between stints with Ballarat Swans in the Ballarat league, and captained the CHFL representative team and a Vic Country side.
Newlyn coach Jarrett Giampaolo said the club had been in talks with Sewell for sometime.
"We've been working through a plan to get him back out there and here we are.
"He's super fit and will provide some leadership and good ball use."
Giampaolo said it was always great to get good people back to your club.
"The Sewell name has plenty of history with Newlyn."
who was assistant to Ballarat head coach Shane Hutchinson in 2011,
Sewell also had successful periods with Ballarat, playing in its 2008 premiership side, being a two-time best and fairest, and being appointed Swans assistant coach in 2011 and again in 2014 - either side of being at Newlyn.
He played with Torquay in 2016 and 2017 before returning to Newlyn.
Daylesford v Bungaree
Buninyong v Creswick
Waubra v Carngham-linton
Skipton v Springbank
Gordon v Clunes
Newlyn v Dunnstown
Beaufort v Rokewood-corindhap
Hepburn v Learmonth
