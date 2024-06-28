Harness racing identity Keith Douglas dies

Long-time Ballarat harness racing trainer Keith Douglas has died.
He was 89 years of age.
Douglas died on Wednesday - a day after having his 149th career and last win on the track with trotter Mitchell Wrap at Terang.
He had his biggest success with Trottn On The Ritz, which gave him his only group 1 win in the 2008 Vicbred Super Series 2yo Trotters Final, a moment which he shared with long-time stable owner, former VFL/AFL player Kevin Morris.
Douglas and his family spent many years living in Sebastopol, where he also had his racing stables, before moving to the Smythes Creek/Ross Creek area.
He leaves a strong harness racing legacy.
Douglas and his wife Judy's family have also been prominent in the harness racing industry, with son Daryl having been a champion reinsman and another son Glenn being a prominent trainer and reinsman.
Daughter Jennifer and Chrissy have been clerks of course, with Jennifer also having a trainer's licence.
In addition to Trottn On The Ritz (17 wins), he also had success with Ima Bulldog (17), Reigning Dollar (10), Orchid City Lad (17), Trottn The Catwalk (8) and Wakeham Princess (7).
Mitchell Wrap looks to have a promising career ahead of him with four wins in 17 starts - all the wins coming in his latest four runs.
Ballarat and District Trotting Club chief executive officer Paul Rowse, who grew up living not far from the Douglas family in Sebastopol, said Keith Douglas had been very much entrenched in the Ballarat harness racing community.
He said he had always been a friendly figure at race meetings, willing to help out other participants where possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.