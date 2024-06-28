Smith ready for her long-awaited VNL return home to Ballarat

If you look up at the crowd at Selkirk Stadium on Sunday June 30, chances are you'll spot a proud smiling face or two.
There hasn't been a Ballarat team in the VNL Championship league since the Pride was axed in 2014, but the region's players continue to represent the city from other teams.
They will take to their home court in this weekend's round, where two games will be hosted by the city.
According to Geelong Cougars' Ash Smith, it's a special opportunity for her loved ones to see her play.
"I'm super excited because all my friends can watch and see what I actually put my time into," she said
"I don't see them this time of year."
Smith has played for the Cougars for six years, five of which she has spent commuting from her hometown Ballarat.
"Being in Ballarat and needing to travel to find a team is quite difficult," she said.
Alongside the VNL league, she continues to play for Redan in the BFNL, which is where she began her netty career as a junior.
Smith is a versatile player - so much so that she has played in virtually every position except wing attack, which is almost unheard of for someone at her level.
At the moment, she is donning the centre bib.
"Most other netballers would strongly say 'I'm a shooter' or 'I'm a defender' or 'I'm a mid-courter'," she said.
"I've never had that."
If the opportunity to play in a higher league comes to surface, Smith said she would happily jump on board.
But for the time being, she is just getting settled in her new position.
"I love the challenge at the moment," she said.
"I'm learning so much."
Come game day, Smith said she will be heading to Common Ground on Howitt Street to continue her pre-game big-breakfast tradition.
"I love a big breakfast," she said.
"It's very important."
Netball Victoria performance competitions manager, Stacey O'Neill, encouraged the community to come and support the league.
"Ballarat is such a passionate sporting community and produces great netball talent who will be featuring in the games on Sunday," she said.
"We're looking forward to having the double headers played out at Selkirk Stadium this weekend and encourage anyone in the area to come along."
The Cougars will be up for a challenge when they take on Bendigo, who were victorious when the pair last met in round 12.
Despite their loss, Geelong retained a higher ladder position at fifth than the Strikers, who are eighth.
The Strikers have a strong shooting pair highlighted by Teal Hocking, who has been signed to the Melbourne Vixens reserves.
The Western Warriors and Melbourne University Lightning will play at Selkirk Stadium on the same day.
It could be a tough game for the Warriors who are 10th on the ladder, while Melbourne is sixth.
