WINNERS AND LOSERS | June 29, 2024

Seniors
East Point 23 17 (155) d Bacchus Marsh 3.6 (24)
Ballarat 10.11 (71) d Sunbury 7.7 (49)
Darley 14.23 (107) d Lake Wendouree 5.7 (37)
Melton 14.8 (92) d Redan 4.1 (25)
North Ballarat 18.7 (115) d Melton South 2.2 (14)
LADDER: MELTON 36, EAST POINT 36, SUNBURY 28, DARLEY 28, NORTH BALLARAT 28, BALLARAT 20, Redan 16, Bacchus Marsh 12, Sebastopol 12, Lake Wendouree 4, Melton South 4
Reserves
East Point 16.16 (112) d Bacchus Marsh 0.4 (4)
Sunbury 10.13 (73) d Ballarat 3.5 (23)
Lake Wendouree 13.11 (89) d Darley 9.7 (61)
Melton 18.18 (126) d Redan 0.3 (3)
Melton South v North Ballarat
LADDER: To come
Under-19s
East Point 10.15 (75) d Bacchus Marsh 1.6 (12)
Sunbury 12.8 (80) d Ballarat 1.5 (11)
Lake Wendouree 17.13 (115) d Darley 1.6 (12)
Melton 10.10 (70) d Redan 5.5 (35)
Melton South v North Ballarat
LADDER: To come
Seniors
Bungaree 7.9 (51) d Daylesford 4.15 (39)
Buninyong 11.8 (74) d Creswick 9.10 (64)
Carngham-Linton 12.13 (85) d Waubra 6.7 (43)
Skipton 11.12 (78) d Springbank 4.7 (31)
Gordon 10.10 (70) d Clunes 6.5 (41)
Dunnstown 11.10 (76) d Newlyn 5.12 (42)
Rokewood-Corindhap 18.14 (122) d Beaufort 2.2 (14)
Hepburn 17.12 (114) d Learmonth 5.8 (38)
LADDER: BUNGAREE 36, DAYLESFORD 36, GORDON 32, NEWLYN 28, SKIPTON 28, CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, DUNNSTOWN 28, HEPBURN 26, Buninyong 26, Rokewood-Corindhap 24, Learmonth 20, Waubra 12, Ballan 8, Clunes 8, Creswick 8, Springbank 4, Beaufort 4
Reserves
Bungaree 12.12 (84) d Daylesford 3.4 (22)
Buninyong 23.13 (151) d Creswick 0.1 (1)
Waubra v Carngham-Linton 15.5 (95) d Waubra 3.5 (23)
Skipton v Springbank 6.13 (49) d Skipton 2.2 (14)
Clunes 6.13 (49) d Gordon 2.6 (18)
Newlyn 9.12 (66) d Dunnstown 1.3 (9)
Rokewood-Corindhap 14.15 (99) d Beaufort 1.0 (6)
Learmonth 10.9 (69) d Hepburn 4.2 (26)
LADDER: NEWLYN 40, ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 40, BALLAN 36, LEARMONTH 32, CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, BUNGAREE 26, BUNINYONG 24, DUNNSTOWN 24, Springbank 20, Hepburn 20, Clunes 16, Gordon 14, Skipton 12, Daylesford 12, Creswick 4, Beaufort 4, Waubra 0
Under-18
Daylesford 9.7 (61) d Bungaree 5.13 (43)
Buninyong 14.22 (106) d Creswick 0.0 (0)
Waubra v Carngham-Linton 7.5 (47) d 1.4 (10)
Springbank 4.3 (27) d Skipton 3.7 (25)
Newlyn 6.4 (40) d Dunnstown 4.3 (27)
Rokewood-Corindhap d Beaufort (forfeit)
Hepburn v Learmonth
LADDER: To come
Under-15
Daylesford 21.19 (145) d Bungaree 0.0 (0)
Buninyong 19.22 (136) d Creswick 0.0 (0)
Waubra 5.10 (40) d Carngham-Linton 0.2 (2)
Skipton 11.13 (79) d Springbank 2.0 (12)
Gordon 8.15 (63) d Clunes 2.4 (16)
Newlyn 8.9 (57) d Dunnstown 5.5 (35)
Rokewood-Corindhap 8.11 (59) d 3.5 (23)
Learmonth 11.10 (76) d Hepburn 1.1 (7)
LADDER: BUNNINYONG 44, SKIPTON 40, WAUBRA 36, LEARMONTH 32, BALLAN 32, ROKEWOOD-CORRINDHAP 32, SPRINGBANK 24, GORDON 24, Hepburn 20, Dunnstown 16, Carngham-Linton 8, Beaufort 8, Clunes 8, Creswick 4, Newlyn 4, Bungaree 0
Under-12
Daylesford 9.7 (61) d Bungaree 1.0 (6)
Buninyong 4.8 (32) d Creswick 0.1 (1)
Waubra 5.6 (36) d Carngham-Linton 1.0 (6)
Springbank 6.10 (46) d Skipton 0.0 (0)
Gordon 17.10 (112) d Clunes 1.1 (7)
Newlyn 5.5 (35) d Dunnstown 1.0 (6)
Rokewood-Corindhap 3.9 (27) d Beaufort 0.0 (0)
Hepburn 2.5 (17) d Learmonth 1.3 (9)
Seniors
Avoca v Talbot 14.11 (95) d Avoca 9.12 (66)
Newstead 27.15 (177) d Campbells Creek 4.2 (26)
Trentham 8.8 (56) d Carisbrook 6.13 (49)
Navarre 9.12 (66) d Maryborough Giants 9.8 (62)
Natte Bealiba 12.12 (84) d Harcourt 9.4 (58)
Lexton 12.7 (79) d Maldon 8.8 (56)
LADDER: NATTE BEALIBA 40, HARCOURT 36, LEXTON 32, TRENTHAM 28, CARISBROOK 29, MALDON 24, Dunolly 24, Newstead 12, Talbot 12, Maryborough Giants, Navarre 12, Avoca 4, Campbells Creek 0
Reserves
Avoca 7.6 (48) d Talbot 6.11 (47)
Newstead 9.14 (68) d Campbells Creek 5.3 (33)
Carisbrook 10.12 (72) d Trentham 3.5 (23)
Maryborough Giants 9.7 (61) d Navarre 6.7 (43)
Harcourt 9.8 (62) d Navarre 6.7 (43)
Maldon 7.3 (45) d Lexton 4.8 (32)
LADDER: HARCOURT 36, LEXTON 36, MALDON 32, NATTE BEALIBA 30, CARISBROOK 26, AVOCA 24, Trentham 20, Talbot 16, Dunolly 16, Newstead 12, Navarre 8, Maryborough Giants 8, Campbells Creek 0
Under-17.5
Avoca 11.9 (75) d Talbot 3.4 (22)
Carisbrook 12.3 (75) d Trentham 4.2 (26)
Maryborough Giants 7.9 (51) d Navarre 4.2 (26)
Natte Bealiba 17.11 (113) d Harcourt 2.2 (14)
Maldon 3.7 (25) d Lexton 2.10 (22)
LADDER: MALDON 32, CARISBROOK 32, NATTE BEALIBA 24, MARYBOROUGH GIANTS 24, NAVARRE 16, AVOCA 16, Trentham 8, Lexton 8, Talbot 4, Harcourt 0
Under-14.5
Avoca 21.13 (139) d Talbot 5.1 (31)
Carisbrook 20.20 (140) d Trentham 0.0 (0)
Navarre 13.6 (84) d Maryborough Giants 1.1 (7)
Harcourt 18.9 (117) Natte Bealiba 0.0 (0)
LADDER: CARISBROOK 26, AVOCA 32, HARCOURT 28, NATTE BEALIBA 24, NAVARRE 20, MALDON 16, Trentham 12, Maryborough Giants 8, Dunolly 8, Talbot 4
Under-11.5
Avoca 7.4 (46) d Talbot 1.2 (8)
Newstead 0.1 (1) d Campbells Creek 15.13 (103)
Carisbrook 3.8 (24) d Trentham 1.0 (6)
Navarre 3.6 (24) d Maryborough Giants 2.1 (13)
Natte Bealiba 4.4 (28) d Harcourt 0.8 (8)
Lexton 11.13 (79) d Maldon 1.1 (7)
LADDER: NEWSTEAD 40, AVOCA 40, CARISBROOK 36, NATTE BEALIBA 32, NAVARRE 20, LEXTON 20, Trentham 20, Maryborough Giants 20, Harcourt 16, Dunolly 8, Talbot 8, Maldon 4, Campbells Creek 0
SENIORS
Lismore-Derrinallum 15.22 (112) d SMW Rovers 4.4 (28)
Great Western 16.15 (111) d Moyston-Willaura 7.10 (52)
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 15.10 (100) d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 5.7 (37)
Ararat Eagles 16.12 (108) d Tatyoon 5.7 (37)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 12.9 (81) d Penshurst 10.12 (72)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 16.17 (113) d 9.6 (60)
LADDER: WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 40, PENSHURST 36, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 28, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 28, ARARAT EAGLES 28, Lismore-Derrinallum 24, Tatyoon 22, Glenthompson-Dunkeld 14, Great Western 12, SMW Rovers 8, Moyston-Willaura 0, Caramout 0
RESERVES
Lismore-Derrinallum 8.7 (55) d SMW Rovers 7.5 (47)
Great Western 10.12 (72) d Moyston-Willaura 4.8 (32)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 11.6 (72) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 3.8 (26)
Ararat Eagles 12.13 (85) d Tatyoon 1.2 (8)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 4.4 (28) d Penshurst 3.6 (24)
Woorndoo-Mortlake 9.5 (59) d Caramut 5.10 (40)
LADDER: PENSHURST 36, GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 36, LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 32, ARARAT EAGLES 28, WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 24, Great Western 24, Woorndoo-Mortlake 20, SMW Rovers 12, Hawkesdale-Macarthur 12, Tatyoon 12, Moyston-Willaura 4, Caramut 0
Under-16.5
Moyston-Willaura 12.11 (83) d Great Western 3.4 (22)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 9.15 (69) d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0.1 (1)
Tatyoon 9.12 (66) d Ararat Eagles 3.2 (20)
Caramut 8.6 (54) d Penshurst 4.0 (24)
LADDER: GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 36, TATYOON 28, MOYSTON-WILLAURA 24, CARAMUT 20, PENSHURST 14, Ararat Eagles 12, Hawkesdale-Macarthur 10, Lismore-Derrinallum 0
A GRADE
East Point 64 d Bacchus Marsh 26
Sunbury 59 d Balalrat 36
Darley 42 d Lake Wendouree 29
Redan 43 d Melton 26
Melton South 37 d North Ballarat 36
LADDER: DARLEY 40, SUNBURY 38, MELTON SOUTH 36, NORTH BALLARAT 34, LAKE WENDOUREE 30, REDAN 24, East Point 20, Sebastopol 14, Melton 12, Ballarat 12, Bacchus Marsh 4
B GRADE
East Point 74 d Bacchus Marsh 23
Sunbury 71 d Ballarat 13
Lake Wendouree 34 d Darley 33
Redan 65 d Melton 25
Melton South 63 d North Ballarat 34
LADDER: REDAN 40, SUNBURY 36, MELTON SOUTH 36, LAKE WENDOUREE 36, NORTH BALLARAT 28, DARLEY 24, East Point 20, Sebastopol 20, Melton 12, Ballarat 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
C GRADE
East Point 38 d Bacchus Marsh 18
Ballarat 43 d Sunbury 29
Lake Wendouree 39 d Darley 22
Melton 32 d Redan 31
Melton South 46 d North Ballarat 12
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 40, BALLARAT 32, MELTON 32, SUNBURY 30, SEBASTOPOL 30, REDAN 28, Melton South 22, Darley 22, East Point 16, Bacchus Marsh 8, North Ballarat 4
D GRADE
East Point 26 d Bacchus Marsh 22
Sunbury 30 d Ballarat 18
Lake Wendouree 43 d Darley 16
Redan 38 d Melton 25
North Ballarat 31 d Melton South 22
LADDER: LAKE WENDOUREE 44, SUNBURY 36, NORTH BALLARAT 36, EAST POINT 32, DARLEY 28, REDAN 24, Sebastopol 20, Melton South 18, Ballarat 14, Melton 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
E GRADE
East Point 32 d Bacchus Marsh 16
Sunbury 36 d Ballarat 12
Lake Wendouree 41 d Darley 17
Melton 38 d Redan 8
Melton South 39 d North Ballarat 18
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 44, SUNBURY 36, LAKE WENDOUREE 36, MELTON 36, EAST POINT 28, SEBASTOPOL 24, North Ballarat 20, Darley 20, Redan 12, Ballarat 8, Bacchus Marsh 4
19/U
East Point 48 d Bacchus Marsh 7
Ballarat 40 d Sunbury 25
Darley 47 d Lake Wendouree 22
Redan 80 d Melton 2
Melton South 47 d North Ballarat 46
LADDER: REDAN 44, DARLEY 40, EAST POINT 32, NORTH BALLARAT 28, MELTON SOUTH 28, BALLARAT 24, Sunbury 24, Lake Wendouree 20, Sebastopol 12, Bacchus Marsh 8, Melton 4
A GRADE
Daylesford v Bungaree
Buninyong v Creswick
Waubra v Carngham-Linton
Skipton v Springbank
Gordon v Clunes
Newlyn v Dunnstown
Beaufort v Rokewood-Corindhap
Hepburn v Learmonth
B GRADE
Daylesford v Bungaree
Buninyong v Creswick
Waubra v Carngham-Linton
Skipton v Springbank
Gordon v Clunes
Newlyn v Dunnstown
Beaufort v Rokewood-Corindhap
Hepburn v Learmonth
C GRADE
Daylesford v Bungaree
Buninyong v Creswick
Waubra v Carngham-Linton
Skipton v Springbank
Gordon v Clunes
Newlyn v Dunnstown
Beaufort v Rokewood-Corindhap
Hepburn v Learmonth
D GRADE
Daylesford v Bungaree
Buninyong v Creswick
Waubra v Carngham-Linton
Skipton v Springbank
Gordon v Clunes
Newlyn v Dunnstown
Beaufort v Rokewood-Corindhap
Hepburn v Learmonth
17/U
Daylesford v Bungaree
Buninyong v Creswick
Waubra v Carngham-Linton
Skipton v Springbank
Gordon v Clunes
Newlyn v Dunnstown
Beaufort v Rokewood-Corindhap
Hepburn v Learmonth
15/U
Daylesford v Bungaree
Buninyong v Creswick
Waubra v Carngham-Linton
Skipton v Springbank
Gordon v Clunes
Newlyn v Dunnstown
Beaufort v Rokewood-Corindhap
Hepburn v Learmonth
13/U
Daylesford v Bungaree
Buninyong v Creswick
Waubra v Carngham-Linton
Skipton v Springbank
Gordon v Clunes
Newlyn v Dunnstown
Beaufort v Rokewood-Corindhap
Hepburn v Learmonth
A GRADE
Avoca 75 d Talbot 23
Newstead 48 d Campbells Creek 36
Carisbrook 53 d Trentham 23
Navarre v Maryborough Giants
Natte Bealiba 74 d Harcourt 27
Lexton 59 d Maldon 33
LADDER: To come
B GRADE
Avoca 45 d Talbot 15
Newstead 45 d Campbells Creek 11
Carisbrook 57 d Trentham 10
Navarre v Maryborough Giants
Natte Bealiba 25 drew Harcourt 25
Lexton 22 d Maldon 21
LADDER: To come
C GRADE
Avoca 54 d Talbot 13
Newstead 36 d Campbells Creek 22
Trentham 32 d Carisbrook 19
Navarre v Maryborough Giants
Natte Bealiba 40 d Harcourt 16
Lexton 31 d Maldon 29
LADDER: To come
17/U
Avoca 23 d Talbot 13
Campbells Creek 21 drew Newstead 21
Carisbrook 28 d Trentham 10
Navarre v Maryborough Giants
Natte Bealiba 22 d Harcourt 21
Maldon 52 d Lexton 18
LADDER: To come
15/U
Talbot 34 d Avoca 5
Newstead 24 d Campbells Creek 16
Carisbrook 32 d Trentham 11
Navarre v Maryborough Giants
Natte Bealiba 27 d Harcourt 18
Maldon 35 d Lexton 25
LADDER: To come
13/U
Talbot 15 d Avoca 11
Newstead 26 d Campbells Creek 11
Carisbrook 45 d Trentham 3
Navarre v Maryborough Giants
Natte Bealiba 29 d Harcourt 5
Lexton 25 d Maldon 2
LADDER: To come
11/U
Avoca 13 d Talbot 7
Newstead 24 d Campbells Creek 6
Carisbrook v Trentham
Navarre v Maryborough Giants
Natte Bealiba 18 d Harcourt 1
Lexton 13 d Maldon 5
LADDER: To come
A GRADE
SMW Rovers 49 d Lismore-Derrinallum 42
Great Western 39 d Moyston-Willaura 24
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 50 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 25
Ararat Eagles 39 d Tatyoon 29
Penshurst 43 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 22
Woorndoo-Mortlake 54 d Caramut 22
LADDER: ARARAT EAGLES 40, TATYOON 36, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 32, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 32, GLENTHOMSPON -DUNKELD 24, PENSHURST 20, Lismore-Derrinallum 16, SMW Rovers 12, Great Western 12, Carramut 8, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 8, Moyston-Willaura 0
B GRADE
Lismore-Derrinallum 37 d SMW Rovers 21
Great Western 27 d Moyston-Willaura 23
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 37 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 31
Ararat Eagles 40 d Tatyoon 12
Penshurst v Wickliffe-Lake Bolac
Woorndoo-Mortlake 44 d Caramut 20
LADDER: To come
C GRADE
Lismore-Derrinallum 53 d SMW Rovers 12
Great Western 24 d Moyston-Willaura 13
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 23 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 20
Tatyoon 27 d Ararat Eagles 22
Penshurst 23 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 3
Woorndoo-Mortlake 25 d Caramut 22
LADDER: LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 36, ARARAT EAGLES 36, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 30, CARAMUT 26, TATYOON 24, PENSHURST 24, Hawkesdale-Marcarthur 24, Great Western 14, Glenthompson-Dunkeld 14, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 8, Moyston-Willaura 4, SMW Rovers C
18/U
Lismore-Derrinallum 46 d SMW Rovers 11
Moyston-Willaura 10 d Great Western 0
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 25 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 23
Ararat Eagles 34 d Tatyoon 22
Penshurst 51 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 13
Woorndoo-Mortlake 52 d Caramut 12
LADDER: WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 30, CARAMUT 36, PENSHURST 32, LISMORE-DERINALLUM 28, ARARAT EAGLES 24, HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 24, Glenthompson-Dunkeld 20, Moyston-Willaura 12, Tatyoon 12, SMW Rovers 8, Wickleffe-Lake Bolac 4, Great Western 0
15/U
Lismore-Derrinallum 17 d SMW Rovers 8
Moyston-Willaura 21 d Great Western 12
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 25 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 14
Tatyoon 32 d Ararat Eagles 1
Penshurst 10 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0
Woorndoo-Mortlake 27 d Caramut 20
LADDER: GLENTHOMPSON 40, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 36, TATYOON 32, MOYSTON-WILLAURA 28, PENSHURST 28, CARAMUT 20, Great Western 20, Lismore Derrinallum 12, SMW Rovers 10, Hawkesdale Macarthur 8, Ararat Eagles 6, Wickleffe- Lake Bolac 0
13/U
Lismore-Derrinallum 20 d SMW Rovers 1
Great Western 39 d Moyston-Willaura 1
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 12 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 3
Tatyoon 17 d Ararat Eagles 7
Penshurst 20 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 6
Caramut 28 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 8
LADDER: GREAT WESTERN 40, CARAMUT 36, TATYOON 32, LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 28, GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 24, WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 24, Penshurst 16, Ararat Eagles 16, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 10, Hawkesdale-Macarthur 8, Moyston-Willaura 4, SMW Rovers 2
