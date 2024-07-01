Inside St Francis Xavier Primary School's $3 million new facility

After some challenges thanks to COVID-19, St Francis Xavier Primary School was able to officially cut the ribbon at a $3.1 million new middle school facility.
The new building has six classrooms for years two and three, with 22 students per room, giving the school space as it continues to grow, now with more than 400 students.
Principal Mark Hogbin said the learning space was a modern addition to their school, which will support 144 students.
"We're a large school and this allows us to have open classrooms with a flexible learning style," he said.
Along with the classrooms, there are open common learning spaces and integrated technology the students can use.
Mr Hogbin said the facility will help the school to provide "a rich education."
"The challenge for our schools today is to keep up with what society demands of us in terms of education," he said.
School captain Laine Anwyl, 12, helped with the official opening of the learning space.
"The new rooms are important so there is more room for everyone," she said.
The building was funded with $2 million from the state government and $1 million from the school community.
Works began in 2020, facing a few work stops due to COVID-19 issues, and finally opened for student at the end of 2023.
Sister Marie Vagg was a teacher at the school from 1962 to 1970 when she wasn't long out of college, and the school was a boys boarding school - she returned in the 1980s when the school had become co-ed
Sr Vagg recalled the space where the new building stands was once a creek.
"I can remember when it was creek running over the edge of the embankment where the big oval is and ran right through the middle of where the building is," she said.
"The gully was filled in with broken tiles, and then soil was put on top of it to make a playground."
Sr Vagg said she was proud to see the school expanding and the connections St Francis Xavier still held.
"It's wonderful to come here and to remember," she said.
Eureka MP Michaela Settle said the $ 2million grant came from the government's Independent School funding stream.
"We believe every child in Victoria deserves the best facilities for the best education," she said.
Ms Settle said while the school reflected the growth in Ballarat, it also reflected the "culture of the school."
"Parents want to send their children here because it has a strong culture," she said.
"It reflects both the great work of the school and our growing population."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.