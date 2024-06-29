Melton South faces up to its biggest netball test in North Ballarat

A one-goal win over Darley last weekend, inflicting the Devils first loss of the season, will have given Melton South a massive boost of confidence as it chases a top two position on the Ballarat Football Netball League A-grade ladder.
But the biggest test of all is set to come on Saturday when the Panthers meet up with reigning premiers North Ballarat.
This match is a clash of third versus fourth, but there's every chance that these two sides will fill the top two positions come season's end.
Melton South has simply been brilliant with the way it has attacked the season and a victory here will certainly frank their premiership credentials.
We already know what we'll get from North Ballarat, but Melton South remains the great unknown. The past two rounds have shown they can match it with the best teams, but whether they are up to the North Ballarat challenge is the big unknown.
The BFNL A Grade really does look like a race in five with two of the other challengers to the crown also set to go head-to-head.
Darley and Lake Wendouree looks set to be a close game. The last two rounds, both of these sides have come up against the Panthers, the Lakers winning by two goals and the Devils going down by one.
It's another match that surely won't be decided until deep into the last quarter.
The finals-bound club that looks to have the best run this round is Sunbury who will face a Ballarat side which is on the up.
The Swans picked up a thrilling victory over Sebastopol in the last round, but would need to improve a lot to be able to challenge the Lions here. Sunbury looks the goods this season with its ability to score quickly one of the key facets of why it is up near the top of the ladder.
Redan is one of a number of clubs fighting for what looks likely to be sixth spot on the ladder. With City Oval the host this round, it should have the talent to get the job done against a plucky Melton side who is capable of surprising on its days.
Another side battling for that sixth position is East Point. The Kangaroos have been up-and-down all season, but can't afford to drop one like this game against Bacchus Marsh.
The match looms as a crucial contest for East Point as it chases valuable percentage in the battle for the sixth spot on the ladder.
