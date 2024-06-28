The Regent's former manager reflects on 38 years of memories after closure

From first kisses, engagements and marriages to awkward break-ups, the storied walls of Lydiard Street's Regent Cinema have seen it all.
So too has its former manager John Bourke, who worked at the Ballarat institution for 38 years, starting soon after its grand reopening in 1976.
Its sudden closure came as a surprise to Mr Bourke, who during his stewardship of the cinema saw many changes to both the industry and people's viewing habits.
"I think it has caught everyone by surprise and it is a very sad situation," Mr Bourke said.
"Having said that, there is always a silver lining. I am sure that they will work through that in whatever way and hopefully something may be able to be done."
In remembering the Regent, Mr Bourke's mind went back to cinema one - the largest cinema in the Regent's building - and the only cinema in use until later expansions into a multiplex.
"I have been there when it was the only cinema in town, and we would have big movies - you would have one session coming in and one session trying to go out," Mr Bourke said.
"You'd have them queued down Lydiard Street, trying to get them in on one side of the stairs and bring the others out on the other side.
"When you used to sit in the front row in cinema one, you would look down into a big void, it was the old bottom stalls of the Regent.
"On Friday nights we used to have a Blue Light Disco - Disco with Drisco, Glenn Driscoll from 3BA would DJ. We would have a disco and then a movie afterwards."
The multipurpose space could also be used as a live music venue, hosting the likes of Glenn Shorrock and Russell Morris, as well as past Queens of Begonia.
"In the 80s, we would have the same people coming every Saturday night. You just got to know the people," Mr Bourke said.
"Even when you had a cinema sold out, you would always save a few seats just in case, and you would have your regulars come up - they would be late coming back from Melbourne, from the footy.
"You would always find a seat for someone, always. It might not have been the best viewing seat, but you'd always find one."
Mr Bourke recalled lines of youngsters around the block from the Regent on recruitment days, with many in Ballarat beginning their working careers as ushers at the cinema - including Showbiz Delacombe owner Chris Jones.
The fussy nature of 20th century film technology made work days long and challenging. Mr Bourke fondly remembered spending until 4am cleaning and rewinding reams of 35mm film, accidentally spilled after a bump or knock.
On occasion, film would be hung from the top of the building into the laneway beside to assist in the effort.
Xenon arc projector lights showing a movie would explode regularly, resulting in staff having to stop a screening for up to 20 minutes to install another.
On other occasions, movie-goers would have to be evacuated out onto Lydiard Street when a disgruntled former customer or bored teenager would call in a bomb hoax.
Such hardship and long hours created a familial bond between the workers, managers and regular patrons of the cinema.
"Even to this day I have people who are no longer working in the industry coming up to me in the street and say 'do you remember me, you kicked me out when I was a kid'," Mr Bourke said.
"That is just me, you multiply that by all of the staff that have worked there all of the years since it reopened in 1976, and their families, it is going to have a huge effect on not only the families but the town."
What remains next for the Regent is yet to be seen. Liquidators were appointed to manage the affairs of the business operating the lease of the cinema. What exactly contributed to the Regent's downfall is yet to be fully fleshed out.
Mr Bourke remained optimistic. He said the cinema had previously weathered a storm in the form of 1980s home video, which saw a significant drop in attendees.
"When TV first came on board, they all said it was the end of the cinema industry as we know it," Mr Bourke said.
"Fast forward, colour TV. When colour TV came all of the cynics said 'that is it, that is the end of the cinema'.
"I remember the 80s so closely because that's when video hit. I can remember being in cinema one and we would have 20 or 30 people in there on a Saturday night.
"But with video it was initial, and then it became accepted. We got over those waves.
"Now we have streaming services, and they say that will be the end of cinema.
"My former boss used to say 'there is nothing wrong with this industry that a good picture won't fix'."
