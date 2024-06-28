Will Hepburn be the first to triumph against reigning CHNL premiers?

Hepburn might be the first to do the impossible in the Central Highlands Netball League A-grade when it takes to the court against Learmonth on Saturday, June 29.
The Lakies are the only team to be undefeated, but with only one loss on the board the Burra should give them a run for their money.
Hepburn coach Gary Cooke said the game was a great opportunity for the players to see how far they can go.
"We love these big games," he said. "Love to be put under pressure, test ourselves out."
Cooke has come back to the CHNL with all guns blazing after a three-year hiatus, leading the Burras to eight wins out of nine games.
To prepare for their game against the Lakies, Cooke said he has taken players back to their preseason focus.
"In the last couple of weeks we have been really revisiting our skills because you can have a whole bunch of core players and systems on court," he said.
"But you just need to make sure your skills are keeping up with what you're trying to produce."
While a win would undoubtedly be celebrated, Cooke said it was not the team's goal.
"We want to make sure that we're consistent through every single quarter," he said.
With only seven games left before finals, he said the team was hoping for a strong close to the season.
Hepburn is yet to face second-placed Springbank, which will provide another challenge.
"The rest of the season really is just going to be about trying to peak at the right time of the year," he said.
It has been the season of ankle-rolls for the Lakies. Defender Grace Markovic and mid-courter Millie Hogg will both sit out this week's game.
While Hepburn is missing players, Learmonth will welcome back more this weekend.
One of the players is Kaitlyn Balazic, who will return to the court after rupturing her achilles tendon in the preliminary final last season.
Learmonth coach Jordan O'Keefe said the team's focus has been integrating these players back into the team, and working on the small moments in court that they are not playing at their peak.
"It's a really interesting space to be in, to look at the results later and say yes, we are undefeated at this point in the season," he said.
"But also being able to see, there's a lot of things we can work on and trying to overcome those moments where we have little fadeaways."
At the start of the season, O'Keefe said the team was aiming for a top four finish, but now they would be disappointed if they weren't able to make the final.
"I feel if we didn't make a grand final, we would probably be looking at the season that we really didn't, didn't achieve our goals," he said.
In other games on the weekend, Daylesford will play top four team Bungaree at the Bulldogs' home court, which could be a tough challenge for the Demons, while Creswick will have another opportunity to get its first win on the board against 11th placed Buninyong. Waubra will be attempting the same against Carngham-Linton.
Skipton has its work cut out for them when it goes head-to-head with powerhouse Springbank.
Clunes had its second win last weekend, but are in for a challenge against Gordon at the Eagle's nest.
Newlyn will be the favourites to beat the Towners' at the Cats' home court.
Another top eight clash will be played when Beaufort and Rokewood-Corindhap meet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.