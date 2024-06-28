Regent's former manager shares 38 years of memories

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor, with the latest stories to take you into the weekend.
After the sudden closure of Regent Cinemas earlier this week, Alex Dalziel spoke to its former manager John Burke, who reflected on 38 years of memories in Lydiard Street.
Mr Burke, who began working at the Regent when it reopened in 1976, shared his memories and why he thinks there is still life left in the cinema business.
We also dug into the 1976 editions of The Courier, and found the old stories from when the Regent reopened under John 'Jack' Anderson and his family.
It was a massive deal for Ballarat at the time and you can see some of the photos in our archive coverage.
Meanwhile, Gwen Liu looks at whether the state government can keep its promise of 600 new jobs at BWEZ stage two.
Regional Development Minister Gayle Tierney visited the industrial site this week, but questions remain, with Expressions of Interest for stage two closed and nine lots sold.
And in sport, don't miss this afternoon's live stream Central Highlands Football League, where our top two teams, Daylesford and Bungaree, battle it out in round 11. David Brehaut brings you all the action.
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
