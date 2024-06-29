Police gear up focus on motorcyclist safety in wet after spike in deaths

A SPIKE in motorcyclist deaths in 2024, including four in the Ballarat and Moorabool regions, has police focusing on rider safety.
Operation Kickstand has a particular metropolitan focus to address high trauma levels but Ballarat Highway Patrol and Moorabool police have confirmed they too, are stepping up a focus on rider distractions and visibility throughout remaining winter months.
Drivers are also urged to ensure they are giving motorcyclists enough room to manoeuver and offering clear indication of lane changes.
The warning comes as Victoria enters the term two school holidays.
Showers are also forecast to set in for Ballarat this weekend, making for slippery roads and a top of eight degrees on Saturday and nine on Sunday.
May 2024 was the deadliest May for motorcyclists in a decade with eight on-road riders who lost their lives. There were no rider deaths in May 2023.
Motorcyclist deaths on Victorian roads for 2024 to date are up 75 per cent with 35 lives lost, compared to the same time last year.
There has been a sharp rise in rider deaths on regional roads with 16 lives lost, compared to five in 2023.
This includes one rider who lost their life on Ballarat roads and three lives lost in the surrounding Moorabool region.
In both regions, three riders were aged 50-70 years old.
Police have identified key factors contributing to the trauma including failing to give way from riders and drivers and inappropriate speed.
The region's police are urging road users to drive to the condition and for motorcyclists to ride to their ability with reduced visibility and wet, slippery roads at this time of year.
Riders are also called on to wear appropriate protective riding gear, including an Australian-approved helmet.
