The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL
In Depth

'I made you': the Redan moment that helped shape John Northey's AFL career

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 29 2024 - 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richmond premiership player and legendary football coach John Northey reflects on the people and place that 'made him', such as City Oval. Picture by Adam Trafford
Richmond premiership player and legendary football coach John Northey reflects on the people and place that 'made him', such as City Oval. Picture by Adam Trafford

THOSE one-point wins from final kicks in Ballarat Football League grand finals, bringing Redan and decades later Ballarat from the wilderness to glory, etched John Northey into our sporting folklore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.