Redan look finals ready after a strong win in BFNL A Grade

While some teams feel the rain in the Ballarat Football Netball League, others just get wet - and this held true for Redan in their match against Melton in the A grade on Saturday.
The Lions came out with a roar at their home court, and held a comfortable lead over the Bloods early in the contest
Redan's co-coach, Hayley Munro, said she was most impressed with the team's consistency over the course of the game.
"I'm happy that the girls could string together four consistent, strong quarters, which we had sometimes struggled with in the past," she said.
While Melton looked to strike back in the middle half of the game, the Lions were able to keep a comfortable distance.
There were some big intercepts from Redan throughout the game, which Munro said were the result of testing out some new combinations in the team.
"I think our strengths were our defensive pressure," she said.
And what a team a defensive team it was - goal defender Emily Davies dominated rebounds in the circle and VNL player Ash Smith was influential in her half on court as goal keeper.
Despite the added pressure, Bloods shooter Kimberly Philipps made the most of every opportunity that came to Melton's goal circle, and scored 17 from 20 shots.
Redan are in sixth position on the ladder, and are well placed to be in for finals if they continue to hold a strong game.
Munro said the team have room for improvement, and will be focusing on their pace and speed working down the court in the remainder of the season, as well as set plays.
"Setting up our centre passes is something maybe we could improve on, adding some variety in there," she said.
In other games, Melton South continues to make a name for itself this season with a one-goal win over North Ballarat.
Fresh off the back of their one-goal triumph against Darley last week, the Panthers again showed their premiership credential with a thrilling win over the Roosters, winning 37-36.
The Panthers held a four-goal lead at the last change, but the Roosters rattled home, with Maddy Selman on target in the final term as they reduced the lead, but North Ballarat ran out of time to get the points.
Sunbury showed once again why it remains one of the sides to beat with a 59-36 win over Ballarat.
It was a another tough loss for Bacchus Marsh going down to East Point 64-26.
Despite their loss to Melton South last week, Darley came back strong with a seven-goal win against the Lakers at the Devils' home court.
Having knocked off Melton South just two weeks ago, the Lakers would have fancied their chances against Darley, but the Devils returned to some of their best form in the solid win.
Results across the past three weeks have seen the ladder condense with the top four sides separated by just six points.
The big loser of the weekend in terms of the ladder position with North Ballarat which slipped back to fourth, while Melton South jumped to third. Darley and Sunbury are separated by just two points at the top of the table.
Redan's victory will go a long way to helping it fill the sixth position. The Lions now sit a game and 24 per cent clear of the chasing East Point.
