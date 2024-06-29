Latest details on city's proposed new animal shelter

CITY of Ballarat has opened its search for contractors to build what the mayor has billed as the "biggest improvement in animal welfare" in the region for a century.
Expressions of interest have opened for the new Ballarat Regional Animal Shelter construction.
Documents allow a look at preliminary lay-out designs for the project, which has an estimated $12 million price tag and April 2026 deadline.
The proposed Mitchell Park facility is being designed to cater for Ballarat's growing people and pet population.
It has been reported the shelter will also support other regional councils in the state's west including Hepburn, Golden Plains, Pyrenees, Central Goldfields, Hindmarsh, Mount Alexander, Moyne and Yarriambiack shires.
Ballarat's existing animal shelter in Alfredton had been bursting at the seams with dogs leading into Christmas 2023.
The Courier understands there had been a range of issues contributing to a rise in dogs at the shelter, including increasing living costs and the realities of getting back to life in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
More than 2000 lost, surrendered, abandoned and mistreated domestic animals and livestock pass through the existing shelter each year.
Designs show the proposed Mitchell Park shelter will be single-storey and about 1400 square metres with 500 square metres in extra undercover areas.
The Architect Matters-designed shelter is designed to fit almost 160 cats, 60 dogs and up to 15 staff on site.
There are 10 exercise yards of varying sizes for dogs and modern adoption viewing areas.
The Yarramie Court shelter is set to be on a greenfield site in an industrial sub-division.
The shelter is expected to be under construction from January 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.