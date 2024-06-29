Ballarat Swans in upset of the BFNL season over Sunbury

BALLARAT went into Saturday's round 11 match against knowing it was stuck in a dogfight for one finals position and that someone, somewhere would have to get a scalp in order to qualify for September.
With that in mind the Swans produced their most complete performance of the year, holding off Sunbury by 22 points in the upset of the season, 10.11 (71) to 7.7 (49).
It was four quarters of sustained aggression for the Swans. Even when Sunbury reduced the margin to just 10 points at the 24 minute mark of the final quarter, never once did it appear that Swans were going to lose their grip.
Two clutch goals at 28th and 32nd minute sealed the deal for arguably the club's most important win of the season.
And with the other challengers for the last spot in the top six failing to pick up any points this round, the Swans now loom as the one to catch in the race for that finals position, and who knows on this form, maybe a top four spot could still be there for the taking?
Two of their biggest rivals for that sixth spot, Redan and Bacchus Marsh proved no match for high-flying opponents.
Redan remained in the contest against Melton until half time, but Ryan Carter inspired the Bloods in the third quarter as they set the game up in that that term, eventually leading his team to a win, 13.14 (92) to 4.1 (25).
But for Bacchus Marsh it was a day to file away and never speak of again, completely obliterated by East Point.
From the opening bounce, East Point was in complete control of the contest, and never let-up winning 23.17 (155) to 3.6 (24) with Bryson McDougall kicking five for the winners.
Darley overcame a massive case of the yips in front of goal to runaway in the second half against Lake Wendouree.
At one Darley had 3.17 on the board, and at three-quarter-time had just 6.20 on the board but they got themselves on line in the last quarter, booting eight goals to one, eventually winning 14.23 (107) to 5.7 (37).
North Ballarat did what it had to do against Melton South, getting the job done by 101 points.
It was eight goals in the first quarter that set up the win for the Roosters who cruised to the line after that winning, 18.7 (115) to 2.2 (14).
