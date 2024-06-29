CHFL R11 wrap: Bungaree back on top, Towners charge on | details, ladder

Bungaree has moved back to the top of the Central Highlands Football League ladder.
The Demons reclaimed the leadership from Daylesford with a hard-fought 12-point win over the Bulldogs on Saturday.
James Lukich and John Butler took the match out of the hands of Daylesford with three goals apiece in slippery and muddy conditions which tested all players.
Finals scores at Daylesford: Bungaree 7.9 (51) d Daylesford 4.15 (39)
Although Bungaree and Daylesford are each on 36 premiership points, the Demons (one loss) have the advantage owing to the Bulldogs (two losses) not yet having a bye.
As satisfied as Bungaree coach Ryan Waight was with the outcome, he said the most important aspects of the performance was bagging the points.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad was not too disappointed.
He said it showed the Bulldogs were able to mix it with the best, although he highlighted there was still a lot of work to do to remain in the top four and retain the double for the finals.
DUNNSTOWN made a statement and provided Newlyn with another setback at Newlyn.
The Towners made it five wins on end in downing the Cats by 34 points.
This gives Newlyn a second loss in a row.
Dunnstown is now two wins inside the top eight, while Newlyn has slipped to fourth and only percentage inside the top four.
IZAAC Grant kicked six goals as Hepburn downed Learmonth by 76 points at Hepburn.
This keeps the Burras eighth and ahead of Buninyong on percentage.
Although ninth, the Bombers are just two premiership points from third as the battle for finals continues to tighten.
This almost ends Learmonth's hopes as it drops to 11th with a low percentage.
ROKEWOOD-Corindhap kept its mid-season upturn going with a 108-point win over Beaufort at Beaufort.
Caius Barrenger booted four goals and 11 players kicked majors as the Grasshoppers had their third win in a row and fourth in five rounds to climb to 10th as the best among those outside contention for finals.
GORDON moved to third with a 29-point win over Gordon at Gordon.
The Magpies kept the Eagles honest, but could maintain the effort to make a real run at Gordon late.
BUNINYONG did just enough to keep Creswick at bay by 10 points at Bunyong.
The Wickers kept the Bombers honest all the way, but were unable to bridge the gap in a tight last term.
CARNGHAM-LINTON did what it needed to do in downing a determined Waubra by 42 points.
The Roos jumped the Saints with four goals in the opening quarter, but Carangham-Linton repaid that with interest in the second to assume control.
SKIPTON kept Springbank goalless for the first half before winning by 47 points.
Rhys Monument was on target with five goals for Skipton as the Tigers' only four goals all came in the third term.
BUNGAREE 36, 183.77
DAYLESFORD 36, 134.46
GORDON 28, 132.47
NEWLYN 28, 185.89
SKIPTON 28, 156.37
CARNGHAM-LINTON 28, 137.03
DUNNSTOWN 28 119.52
HEPBURN 26, 178.87
Buninyong 26, 106.73
Rokewood-Corindhap 20, 117.43
Learmonth 20, 96.52
Waubra 12, 57.86
Ballan 8, 67.81
Clunes 8, 65.8
Creswick 8, 60.2
Springbank 4, 66.36
Beaufort 4, 30.51
Gordon 2.4 5.7 9.7 10.10 (70)
Clunes 2.1 3.3 6.3 6.5 (41)
GOALS - Gordon: B.Schiltz 4, B.Payne 2, A.McKenzie 1, B.Frazer 1, X.Winter 1, M.Nolan 1; Clunes: J.Robertson 2, R.Thompson 1, A.Bowd 1, J.Radlof 1, M.Miller 1
BEST - Gordon: B.Veale, M.Griffiths, B.Schiltz, M.Nolan, R.Clampit, H.Biggs; Clunes: M.Kasparian, M.Paramonov, M.Thar, M.Murray, J.Radlof, A.Bowd
Bungaree 1.2 5.3 5.6 7.9 (51)
Daylesford 1.3 3.5 3.11 4.15 (39)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Butler 3, J.Lukich 3, I.Quick 1; Daylesford: S.Winnard 1, C.Peart 1, T.Lee 1, S.O'Brien 1
BEST - Bungaree: B.Simpson, T.Wakefield, M.Lawless, M.Comben, S.Butler, J.Lukich; Daylesford: A.Boyse, C.Peart, A.Lambert, T.Lee, A.Pasahidis, T.Nesbitt
Buninyong 5.2 9.6 11.7 11.8 (74)
Creswick 5.2 7.4 8.7 9.10 (64)
GOALS - Buninyong: J.Ottavi 4, J.Coxall 3, B.Marchant 1, M.Warner 1, A.Domic 1, J.Marshman 1; Creswick: D.Whitfield 6, J.Thomas 1, P.Taranto 1, N.Pantzidis 1
BEST - Buninyong: J.Rodgers, D.Micallef, J.Ottavi, A.Domic, J.Robertson, M.Warner; Creswick: D.Whitfield, B.Dolan, P.Taranto, J.Mcintyre, T.Landwehr, R.Cox
Hepburn 3.2 8.5 10.9 17.11 (114)
Learmonth 1.1 2.1 3.6 4.9 (38)
GOALS - Hepburn: I.Grant 6, M.Davis 4, B.Mckay 3, T.Brown 1, J.Blackburn 1, B.Coffey 1, H.Rodgers 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 2, P.Collins 1, L.Ozols 1, M.Rowe 1
BEST - Hepburn: T.Brown, J.Clarke, I.Grant, J.Wallesz, B.Mckay, R.Ferraro; Learmonth: T.Martin, T.Mitchell, W.Green, P.Collins, C.Kimber
Carngham-Linton 1.0 7.2 9.5 12.13 (85)
Waubra 4.0 4.2 5.4 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: B.Benson 4, J.Pound 2, J.Faull 1, T.Raven 1, K.Raven 1, T.Scoble 1, M.Knight 1, J.Foley 1; Waubra: T.Hall 1, R.Gavin 1, J.Parker 1, B.Colligan 1, A.McPherson 1, O.Randall 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: M.Knight, T.Raven, J.McMickan, K.Raven, L.Hodgson, B.Benson; Waubra: A.McPherson, B.Colligan, T.Ford, J.Knights, R.Gavin, J.Parker
Dunnstown 6.4 6.5 9.7 11.10 (76)
Newlyn 0.1 2.8 3.10 5.12 (42)
GOALS - Dunnstown: B.Whittaker 3, M.Henderson 3, B.Collins 1, A.Murphy 1, C.Tangey 1, A.Murphy 1, T.Wardell 1; Newlyn: S.Murphy-McKay 1, L.Hoy 1, M.Phelps 1, K.Collins 1, D.Fishwick 1
BEST - Dunnstown: T.Wardell, P.Britt, J.Leonard, P.Tuddenham, B.Cracknell, M.Henderson; Newlyn: W.Lund, D.Wehrung, M.Tilley, D.Fishwick, S.Willmott, L.Hoy
Rokewood-Corindhap 5.5 8.7 13.9 18.14 (122)
Beaufort 0.1 0.1 1.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Barrenger 4, R.Aikman 2, J.Hayes 2, M.Rivett 2, L.Philp 2, K.Hayes 1, Z.Priddle 1, M.Lockyer 1, T.Lamb 1, C.Jeffrey 1, M.Riding 1; Beaufort: F.Mitilineos 1, T.Haase 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: Z.Priddle, M.Rivett, L.Philp, M.Aikman, C.Barrenger, L.Baker-Radford; Beaufort: L.Megne, J.McDermott, L.Harris, L.Cox, C.Mahony, T.Haase
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.