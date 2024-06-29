The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/CHFL
Photos

The best CHFL and BFL footy and netball photos from Round 11

By Adam Trafford
Updated June 29 2024 - 8:43pm, first published 8:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With another huge weekend of footy and netball behind us in the Ballarat region, it's time to look at some of the best photos from around the grounds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.