Meet Rachel Jackson: Behind the byline

If you're a regular reader, you will have noticed a new byline this week, as we welcomed our trainee Rachel Jackson to the newsroom.
Rachel recently spent six weeks interning with us, while studying at RMIT in Melbourne.
We're always eager to have interns in the newsroom with us, gaining an insight into what's involved in regional journalism, so I was excited to offer Rachel a permanent position.
Where are you from? Bacchus Marsh
What are your first impressions of living in Ballarat?
Now that my heater has been fixed, I'm Ballarat's number one fan. The city is home to all of my favourite things - I've been spoiled for choice with coffee, pilates studios and op-shops. A perfect end to my day at the moment is a sunset walk around Lake Wendouree.
What are you currently studying?
Bachelor of Communications (majoring in journalism) at RMIT.
Why did you choose journalism?
I've always loved writing and chatting with people - I'm pretty happy I've found a way to get paid for doing it!
What have you been doing in your first week with ACM?
I've joined the sports team, so I have been writing about netball, basketball and everything in between. I've met some inspiring athletes, and fangirled over the AFLW Bulldogs players.
What do you hope to bring to readers over the coming months at The Courier?
I'm excited to write some features and profile pieces about people in the Ballarat's sports community, and make some more videos. Stay tuned on Tiktok!
You can follow Rachel's work here.
If you've got a story idea for Rachel, you can contact her at rachel.jackson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Until next week,
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
