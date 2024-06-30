'Use the penguin': top advice for family fun as ice skating returns

Eleven-year-old Sebastian has got his ice skates on and nimbly jumped few times before joining Ballarat's pop-up ice rink for the first time.
Sebastian said he had come from Geelong and to visit Ballarat on school holidays with friends.
His friend Harry had skated a few times before and his advice for the ice-skating newbie was to "use the penguins".
A pop-up ice rink has been open on Armstrong Street outside town hall this weekend as a part of the Ballarat Winter Festival until July 21.
Penny Pokarier from Biloela, Queensland, said she arrived Ballarat with her partner and five children on Friday.
"When we were out looking for dinner on Friday night, the kids saw the ice skating rink and they were very keen to do that. So we've called in there on Saturday," she said.
"That was the first time they've ever seen it. It was the first opportunity they'd ever had done it. They loved it.
"We did a session at 10:30 and then we got called off the ice. They said our session was finished. And [the kids] were like 'can we please do another session?'. So we went back again at 1:30.
"One of my kids said he wants to get an ice skating rink in the backyard."
Kristy Taylor who grew up in Ballarat and now lives on the Bellarine Peninsula said when she was young, she used to have her own ice skates and go to Bendigo and Geelong for ice skating.
This weekend, the 34-year-old and her husband took their six-year-old and 10-year-old boys to visit their family in town.
She said ice skating was fun and she could "have a laugh at the kids".
"My kids have never been ice skating. So they're probably out there on their faces right now."
Camp Quality family program team leader Maddison See had about 17 families affected by childhood cancer from across the state joining in the ice skating.
"We're here for the winter festival - Families are loving it," Ms See said.
"Some of them live close by and some live three hours away. It's really nice to bring them and showcase what's around."
"This is spending family time at a new place and perfect time to come to Ballarat."
