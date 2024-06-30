Sweet six as finals loom on the horizon for Miners women

Just percentage is all that separates the Ballarat Miners women from a top eight position after the in-form team made it six wins in a row with back-to-back successes across the weekend.
The Miners were all over the Melbourne Tigers in the club's return to the Minerdome on Saturday, winning 76-51 before backing up on one of the biggest road-trips on Sunday, winning by nine points against Frankston.
The team has come together well in recent matches, with no one player dominating the weekend's wins.
On Saturday night, it was big Alex Bunton that shone brightest with 22 points and eight rebounds. Bunton's shooting was a stand-out, going at greater than 68 per cent on the night. Her inside game proving too much for the Tigers to handle.
Mehryn Kraker was also impressive in the 25-point win, hitting 16 points herself in another strong performance. The team's shooting, particularly the inside game, being a major factor in the win.
On Sunday it was the forwards that did the most damage, with Chloe Bibby top-scoring with 21 points and Abbey Wehrung, playing every minute of the match and finishing with 18 points.
The run home sees the Miners meet third placed Sandringham in what looms as a blockbuster on Friday night at Selkirk Stadium, before a clash with the lowly Casey, also at home on Sunday.
The final game of the season could be seen as an early elimination final, on the road against the currently eighth placed Eltham.
Two wins in the final three, provided one of them is against Eltham in the final game, should be enough for the Miners to secure their first finals appearance in more than a decade.
Saturday
Ballarat Miners 76 (A Bunton 22, M Karaker 16) d Melbourne Tigers 51 (S Blicavs 11, S Simons 8)
Sunday
Ballarat Miners 86 (C Bibby 21, A Wehrung 18) d Frankston Blues 77 (C D'Angelo 35, L Scherf 19)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.