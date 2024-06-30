'A really great mix': support flows for hospitality in dark beer festival

Tom Madden woke up on Sunday morning and his voice was hoarse after talking for nine and a half hours about beer.
The Obsidian Dark Beer Festival organiser said it was an important time to bring back a beer festival to Ballarat in winter to support the hospitality industry.
The festival was celebrated on June 29 at Ballarat Mining Exchange with more than 400 patrons, 14 independent Victorian breweries and 28 dark beers.
"Everyone had a really great time and a really positive experience," Mr Madden said.
"My voice is the only culprit and victim and I'm happy to hear that."
Good Knight Brewing Joe Belfrage said the festival was "an excellent day".
"I did a collaboration brew with Federation University," Mr Belfrage said. "We had a cherry stout and a blood orange porter."
"The obsidian festival has just been lovely because they've been able to interact with the brewers, talk and ask questions. It felt really personal.
"It's been a long time coming to have a winter beer festival back in Ballarat. The Mining Exchange is a beautiful venue to hold it in and look around."
Mr Madden said festival-goers were a great mix of Ballarat residents and visitors.
"The number of patrons pulled me aside and said how great it was to have a beer festival back in Ballarat, and to the nature of the structure of it and everything to do with it that they really enjoyed," Mr Madden said.
"I was really happy with where we landed, but there's always room to improve and room to grow."
Mr Madden said the festival was "all about supporting local independent breweries" in what has been a tough economic time for the hospitality industry.
Five of the 14 breweries on show are based in Ballarat.
"You almost wouldn't have felt that [tough times] when you're in here yesterday," Mr Madden said.
"It was such a really great vibe - you wouldn't even know what was going on outside.
"I hope that we are able to offer up again next year and make it bigger and better."
