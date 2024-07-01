Johnston new leader in thrilling Player of the Year count

We have a new leader in The Courier's Player of the Year award, with East Point's Matt Johnston picking up top votes in his team's massive win over Bacchus Marsh on Saturday.
But hot on his heels is the suddenly back-in-form Brett Bewley who snared four votes in Darley's victory over Lake Wendouree. Although this week he had to play second fiddle to his twin midfield teammate Luther Backer who snared the five votes.
Lewis Rinaldi, Jock O'Brien and Marcus Powling all received votes in Ballarat's upset victory over Sunbury, with last week's player of the year leader Josh Guthrie failing to pick up votes.
Khy Jess had a huge day for Redan against Melton, but he was a lone hand as the Bloods won convincingly at City Oval, While North Ballarat's Elliott Lamb picked up the five votes against Melton South, however Panthers ruck Broden Collins did manage the four votes after a dominant ruck performance.
5 - Luther Baker (Darley)
4 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
3 - Brady Wright (Darley)
2 - Zane Le Huray (Darley)
1 - Angus Gove (Lake Wendouree)
5 - Lewis Rinaldi (Ballarat)
4 - Jack O'Brien (Ballarat)
3 - Marcus Powling (Ballarat)
2 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
1 - Lauchlan Dalgleish (Ballarat)
5 - Elliott Lamb (North Ballarat)
4 - Broden Collins (Melton South)
3 - Brock Leonard (North Ballarat)
2 - Joshua Sparkman (North Ballarat)
1 - Malachi White (North Ballarat)
5 - Khy Jess (Redan)
4 - Jaycob Hickey (Melton)
3 - Lachlan Watkins (Melton)
2 - Jack Walker (Melton)
1 - Lachlan George (Redan)
5 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
4 - Jacob Brown (East Point)
3 - Jordan Taylor (East Point)
2 - Joe Dodd (East Point)
1 - Jake McCreery (Bacchus Marsh)
38 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
36 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
34 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
32 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
