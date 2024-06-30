Golden chance to tout our newest major event

It's journalist Melanie Whelan, I have been the weekend editor for The Courier getting ready the top stories to get your Monday started.
We have been letting it goooo and embracing the frozen start to Ballarat Winter Festival with reporter Gwen Liu asking young skaters their best advice for a smooth outing at the pop-up ice-skating rink next to town hall. This is pretty helpful if you are planning to get your skates on and have some fun these school holidays.
Gwen also offers a taster on how the Obsidian Dark Beer Festival helped offer some winter cheer.
If you need some running motivation in the cold, Ballarat Marathon registrations are open and I caught up with race director Adam McNicol ahead of the sold-out Gold Coast Marathon festival where he will be spruiking the chance to run the 'Rat.
We might be in the depths of winter but sport reporters Greg Gliddon and David Brehaut confirm the the race towards grassroots footy finals are heating up.
There are six weeks to go in the Central Highlands Football League and Bungaree won the top of the table clash on the first muddy football outing of the season. David Brehaut was on the boundary for our live coverage. There is little splitting the top half of the competition down to ninth position for an eight-team finals series.
Ballarat Swans got the Ballarat Football Netball League upset of the weekend with a 22-point win against Sunbury and Greg Gliddon takes a close look at how this shapes up the competition.
Speaking of finals, AFL great John Northey may have never coached an AFL club to a premiership but he coached two flags with a kick after the siren in the Ballarat Football League. "I made you," was the call from one Redan footballer and Northey admits this sort of did help shape an AFL coaching career. Northey reflects on his football journey for an in-depth story with me.
Thanks for supporting our journalism.
- Melanie Whelan, journalist
