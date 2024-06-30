Home final doubts after another split weekend

The Ballarat Miners home finals hopes have taken a hit after a disappointing loss on the road to Frankston on Sunday.
Off the back of a terrific come-from-behind win over the Melbourne Tigers on Saturday night at the Minerdome, the Miners were never in the contest on Sunday against the Blues going down 94-69 and in doing so, losing some valuable percentage which might cost end up costing them a top four position.
With a massive game to come against Sandringham next weekend, the Miners can't afford to drop another game in the run to the finals if they wish to host a home final.
Saturday night was a fantastic nostalgic moment for the Miners, turning back the clock at the Minerdome to outlast the Melbourne Tigers 87-81.
It was Nicholas Stoddart who caught fire on Saturday night with 14 points in the last quarter as the Miners came from six points down to take the win.
On Sunday, the Miners trailed throughout the entire contest, but did manage to reduce the 25-point lead in the third quarter back to nine with six minutes remaining, but they ran out of puff in the final moments as the Blues took control of the contest again.
For the second week in a row, youngster Zac Dunmore was the Miners best on the road finishing with 17 points, but apart from Majok Majok's 12 points and 12 rebounds, there wasn't much else to talk about in terms of stand-out performances.
The Miners remain in third position on the ladder and two games clear inside the top eight.
Saturday
Ballarat Miners 87 (M Majok 20, N Stopddart 19) d Melbourne Tigers 81 (T Wilson 24, J Purchase 20)
Sunday
Ballarat Miners 69 (Z Dunmore 17, T Rudolph 13) def by Frankston Blues (La Barker 17, Lu Barker 16)
