Car fire at Ballarat Golf Club prompts police investigation

A morning car fire at the Ballarat Golf Club is being investigated by police, who are calling on anyone with information to come forward.
Firefighters were called to the club in Alfredton about 7.30am on Monday, July 1, following reports to triple-zero.
"Firefighters arrived on scene in six minutes and found a car on fire, parked on the side of the road, not near any structure," a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.
"The fire was deemed under control at 7.40am"
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the exact circumstances surrounding the fire have not yet been established and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident, or has dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
