Will you get caught up in Webb Road's latest proposed housing development?

From farmland to housing, a Bonshaw street has plans for another development as suburban crawl continues out west.
A recent planning application submitted to the City of Ballarat shows designs to subdivide 74 Webb Road into 58 lots over 2.9 hectares.
These lots will vary in size, from 42 lots between 301 to 400 square metres, eight between 201 to 300 square metres and eight on a larger blocks between 401 to 500 square metres.
Webb Road, right off Ascot Garden Drive, has been developing with more and more lots released for new houses.
The land was once rural farmland, but is now home to dozens of lots in an Urban Growth Zone.
Webb Road is close to Delacombe Town Centre, and schools like Phoenix Secondary College, Ballarat Christian College and St James Catholic College.
The proposed subdivision allows for 19 lots per hectare which is greater than the required 15 lots per hectare under council's recommended Precinct Structure Plan.
The precinct plan states a limit of 15 houses per Net Developable Hectare to encouraged medium density housing.
A traffic report was included in the application, which found there would be an average of eight car movements every day per lot, and the study found the area's traffic movements were "low".
A 2024 traffic count count found along Webb Road from the site there were 310 vehicles a day on average.
The area near Webb Road has been developing over recent years, which includes building three new roads from Webb Road.
Millbrook Road and Kardinia Street have lots for sale as part of the Ballaway Estate, and Tulla Street also has lots for sale.
These three streets, all selling housing lots - generally around 400 to 500 square metres for $270,000-plus - are across the road from the proposed 58 lots.
To get to Delacombe Town Centre or Ballarat central business district, residents will likely need to turn onto Ascot Gardens Drive from Webb Road.
This application found there would be an additional 464 vehicle trips, 232 in and 232 out, with most heading into the Ballarat CBD.
The application would include building roads from the subdivision to connect to the existing neighbourhood street network.
The roads would have roadside verges allowing for pedestrian and cyclist traffic. The new roads will connect with the existing informal footpath and cycle path networks in this area.
The closest access to public transport is a bus stop on Ascot Gardens Drive.
Ballarat's been flagged as one of the fastest-growing regional areas in Victoria, growing about 2 per cent per year.
Bonshaw is within one of three growth zones, the Ballarat West Growth Zone.
City of Ballarat council launched its Housing Plan to help guide the development of the area, and found to house the estimated increase of 50,000 people by 2041, Ballarat needs to accommodate 29,000 houses.
However, in June, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan announced new state-wide housing targets with 46,900 new homes the draft target for Ballarat by 2051.
