Is a major Australian retailer about to move into the old Officeworks building?

The old Officeworks building on Creswick Road may not be empty for much longer, with works being completed at the site less than two months after the retailer moved out.
Crews have been painting the exterior walls of the building at 116 Creswick Road for the past couple of weeks, changing it from the blue Officeworks colour to black, white, yellow and red - the colours used by auto parts and accessories retailer Repco.
If it ends up actually being a Repco outlet, it would be the second the city, with the other based at the HomeCo centre in Wendouree.
Competitors Supercheap Auto and Autobarn also have stores around Ballarat, including at the HomeCo centre, not far from the existing Repco outlet.
Mystery remained over the future of the building after Officeworks moved into its new premises - formally the site of the Creswick Road carpark - in April, 2024.
Officeworks operated out of the building for 23 years.
Ballarat residents have previously shared what stores they would like to see in Ballarat, with IKEA and Costco topping a poll ran by The Courier after the launch of Country Road's regional flagship store in Sturt Street, although it seems they won't be the old Officeworks building's new tenant.
It's not clear when the outlet will open. Repco Australia has been contacted repeatedly for comment.
