The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's Katrina Werry named in Olympic rowing squad

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 1 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Stephan (left) and Katrina Werry (right) have been selected in another Olympic team. Picture by Adam Trafford
Lucy Stephan (left) and Katrina Werry (right) have been selected in another Olympic team. Picture by Adam Trafford

BALLARAT'S Katrina Werry is officially off to another Olympic Games with the 30-year-old selected in the Women's Eight crew to compete in Paris later this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.