Affordable school holidays: 10 adventures to enjoy with the kids in Ballarat

On days when you can see your breath in the air, here are 10 adventures for families to have fun in our winter city, ranging from free to under $20 per person.
As well as the classics like Sovereign Hill's Winter Wonderlights, meeting the critters at the Wildlife Park, and checking out Kryal Castle's special winter event - plus the brand new Bridge Mall Timezone, revamped bowling alley, mini-golf, indoor playgrounds, and go-karts - there are plenty of other things to do in Ballarat for the school holidays on a budget.
Explore a free Fairyland walk at Lake Wendouree with a downloadable animal checklist, and you might see black swans and cygnets, ducks, grebes, pigeons, moorhen, seagulls and red warblers during the adventure.
Keen-eyed watchers might also see a rakali, or native water rat, and there have been reports of a wallaby in the area.
Don't forget to take the guide designed by BotaniKIDs, a growing group of the Friends of the Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
A two-tower adventure playground is located in Lucas Centre Park, which includes a double flying fox with disk seats, agility trail and birds nest swing.
There are also wizard's hideaway hut, boulder climbing wall, a jumbled log climbing area, some standard swings and a spinning four arm swing.
In Victoria Park, there is an award-winning play space with variable facilities for children to run, swing, spin, bounce, dig, climb and play with balls.
Check the guidelines of the play space below before you go.
There is a special children's library inside the Ballarat Library, which reopened in March this year.
Children can read books inside tree trunks, cubby houses and a sensory play corner. The area also features a children's lab with pre-set computers for children to safely learn through exploration.
Ballarat's Chinese library is offering a series of Chinese traditional activities, including drawing masks, painting palace fans, writing calligraphy and more.
Library founder Haoliang Sun said "parents are welcome to bring their children to the library to experience the activities".
Learn about Ballarat's tram history while looking for the nine tramway cats hidden around the museum, amid fully-restored tramcars.
Pick up the story sheet when entering the museum or find the telephone box.
The ticket also includes a return trip on a historical tram around part of Lake Wendouree under authentic methods of operation, with conductors, paper tickets, and tram stops.
A pop-up ice rink has been opened on Armstrong Street outside Town Hall as a part of Ballarat Winter Festival until July 21.
Advice for the newbies is to use the penguin.
The Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum is providing an afternoon session for children keen to learn about how the universe works.
Children will learn about the movement of the objects in the day and night sky, the orbits of different solar system bodies and the movement of the solar system through the space, and launch water rockets.
Just a 30-minute drive from Ballarat Central, check out this maze house at a five-acre country carnival garden - outdoor fun for all ages.
Besides the hedge maze, Maze House also provides original old time carnival games, like return bowling, Knock 'Em Down, buzz test and wind-up house racing game.
Visitors can get up close and personal with a large number of native Australian bird's life in Ballarat Bird World.
Ballarat Bird World has a free-flight aviary, three animatronic dinosaurs, a timber puzzle maze and a children's fossil dig table.
It has opened a new 9-hole mini golf for visitors to enjoy. Mini-golf is not included in the admission fee and is an extra $5 per visitor.
