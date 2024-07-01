Alleged GoFundMe thief asks for more time before next court hearing

A lawyer for alleged GoFundMe thief, Lachlan Morganti, has asked for more time to review the evidence against their client during a hearing in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Morganti, 26, is charged with stealing $64,541.75 from Debbie McGuire, understood to be from a GoFundMe account set-up to support the family of Hannah McGuire after her alleged murder.
During the July 1, 2024, hearing, the Winter Valley man sat silently behind his lawyer, dressed in a tan shirt and black rain jacket.
His lawyer asked the matter be adjourned, as they had only received the prosecution brief of evidence earlier in the day.
Morganti was charged by Victoria Police on June 3, 2024, after he allegedly emptied a GoFundMe account between April 25 and 30, which had raised $64,541.75 to support the McGuire family.
It's alleged 23-year-old Delacombe Primary School worker Hannah McGuire was murdered by her partner, Lachlan Young, earlier this year.
Her body was found in a burnt-out car in bushland near Ross Creek on April 5.
In the wake of her death, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to support the family, but it's understood that money was never delivered to the McGuires.
Morganti will return to court on August 5, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.