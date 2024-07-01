The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Alleged GoFundMe thief asks for more time before next court hearing

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 1 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Morganti at an earlier court hearing. File picture by Lachlan Bence
Lachlan Morganti at an earlier court hearing. File picture by Lachlan Bence

A lawyer for alleged GoFundMe thief, Lachlan Morganti, has asked for more time to review the evidence against their client during a hearing in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.