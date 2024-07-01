Regent liquidator 'remains hopeful' cinema will survive closure

The liquidator appointed to manage Regent Cinemas is "hopeful" the cinema will reopen under new owners, after being approached by several interested parties.
SMB Advisory's Justin Howlett was appointed as liquidator for the historic Ballarat cinema a week ago after the sudden closure of its doors due to financial difficulties.
Mr Howlett said he had since been working to understand the company's assets, and the reasons why it failed.
"It does look to be a perfect storm. There are little bits of everything in play," Mr Howlett said.
"There is no doubt that COVID had an impact on the business. Just how far back the financial woes travel, we are not 100 per cent sure yet, that is part of our investigations over the coming weeks and months.
"There have been some well documented instances of streaming services impacting cinemas as a whole. It might not be the major cause but it certainly has had an impact."
The Regent entered voluntary liquidation on June 25, and employed more than 20 staff at the time of its closure.
The business itself is owned by Steve Anderson, however its Lydiard Street premises is owned by another entity within the Anderson Family.
Mr Howett said a range of "interested parties" had contacted him in regards to purchasing the business, but declined to give names so early in the process.
"My role now is to ascertain exactly what we are dealing with in terms of assets," Mr Howlett said.
"While it has stopped trading there is scope to still sell the business as a going concern. It is still well made up for somebody to go in and pick up essentially where the former Regent left off.
"We have a handful of interested parties, that is a combination of local, metropolitan Melbourne, and interstate parties, who have expressed interest in acquiring the business.
"What their intent is I don't know yet, but the fact that we are only a week in and we have already had so much positive input and response to our expressions of interest is heartening."
Mr Howlett also met with Regent employees on Friday to explain the liquidation process, and help them navigate government supports to be paid back outstanding entitlements.
"I actually live in Ballarat as well, so I am fully aware of the important place the Regent has had in the history of Ballarat, and also the current population," Mr Howlett said.
"I guess to have not only the obligations, the ability to do my job well, but hopefully to play a role in resurrecting a business we all know and love, would be extra satisfying."
The Regent's sudden closure saw an outpouring of support from many parts of the Ballarat community, and the sharing of memories at the cinema.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson was quick to assuage any fears the closure could have a knock-on impact on other businesses on Lydiard Street.
A fuller picture of the financial circumstances of the cinema before its closure should be provided in early July, Mr Howlett said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.