A piece of Ballarat history goes on the market

The former site of WIN TV's Ballarat studios has hit the market after sitting empty for almost two years.
A "for sale" sign has been put up at the 20,000sqm site on 207 Walker Street, Ballarat North, advertising eight blocks ranging from 543 to 760sqm.
The site was bought from WIN TV by a group of five nearby residents looking to develop the land.
Construction manager Adam Turley said the project will be a multi-stage development, starting with the eight allotments with a Walker Street frontage, which already have a title with the council.
"We are looking to get something that fits in with the area, we are local residents who want to see the kind of aesthetic for the area maintained," Mr Turley said.
Services are being connected to the allotments, which should hit the market in a month or so, Mr Turley said.
The second stage of the development would be more involved, with the potential demolition of the building on site to make way for more allotments.
However Mr Turley said the developer group was still working with their design team to see what they could do with the site.
"The second stage of the development will be worked through with the design team and council in the near future," Mr Turley said.
The building was originally home to Ballarat's first television station BTV6, before rebranding to VIC TV in 1989, and then WIN in 1994 after a takeover.
WIN TV moved production from the building in 2015, and relocated all Victorian news bulletins to its head office in Wollongong.
During its time under BTV6 ownership, several locally-produced television shows were filmed at the site, including Six Tonight, Kids Tonight and a dedicated morning news broadcast.
