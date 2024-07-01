'Interested parties' approach liquidators over Regent business

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories to take you into Tuesday.
It's been a week since Regent Cinemas closed and reporter Alex Dalziel spoke with liquidators yesterday about the next stage for the historic cinema.
Justin Howlett told The Courier he had been approached by several interested parties in relation to the cinema.
But for now, it's about determining full extent of the assets over the coming weeks.
You can read what else he had to say
Meanwhile, Alison Foletta looks at a Bonshaw development, as suburban crawl continues out west.
A recent planning application submitted to the City of Ballarat shows designs to subdivide 74 Webb Road into 58 lots over 2.9 hectares.
The area near Webb Road has been developing over recent years, which includes building three new roads from Webb Road.
What do you think?
And in sport, Greg Gliddon is keeping an eye on Ballarat high jumper Yual Reath, who is expected to learn in the coming days whether he has been chosen in the Australian team for the Paris Olympics, beginning later this month.
The final cut-off for international Olympic selection was June 30 with an announcement on the Australian athletics team expected early to be made sometime this week.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
