'It was my beautiful ute': Ballarat couple's ute torched in train station car park

A Ballarat couple whose ute was set on fire at the Wendouree Train Station is encouraging commuters to look out for and report suspicious behavior to authorities.
After watch an AFL match in Melbourne, David Rivett had just arrived back to the station about 11.30pm on Saturday, June 29, and was walking back to his car when he noticed a fire towards the back of the car park - only to realise it was his ute in flames.
"At the station, I thought, 'that looks like a rubbish bin, maybe a rubbish bin is burning'," he said.
"Then I thought, 'there's no rubbish bins up there'.
"The closer I got, the faster I walked ... and then I realised."
Mr Rivett said he then called his wife Kathy to tell her what was happening.
Firefighters had already been called by the time Mr Rivett had got to the vehicle, but the entire cab was destroyed.
Mr Rivett said those responsible broke into the 2000 Toyota Hilux, took some tools out of the front seat and the battery from under the bonnet before setting it alight.
"It had a steering lock on it, plus it was locked," he said.
"There was a light wind blowing and it wasn't very strong ... all the heat was going up upwards ... there was a car really close to mine but it only got a bit of ash on it."
Despite it being a 24-year-old vehicle, the Rivetts, who have had it for 22 years, said losing it was more of an inconvenience.
"It was going to see us through," Ms Rivett said
"It's a second vehicle, it towed the caravan, it's useful. We used to help a lot of people with it."
The ute was insured, but they said it was not worth going through the effort to make a claim.
"It's worth $50,000 to me, but it's not worth that to anyone else. It was my beautiful ute," Mr Rivett said.
Anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Police have been contacted for further information.
